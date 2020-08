Used 2016 McLaren 570S for Sale Near Me

Wk Motors - Walnut / California

2016 McLaren 570s. Ice Silver exterior with Black leather interior. Features include 561 horsepower 3.8L twin turbo V8 engine, 7 speed dual clutch transmission. Option included Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade 2, Carbon Fiber Interior Pack, Lux Pack, Sport Exhaust, 10 Spoke Super-Lightweight Forge Stealth Wheels, Vehicle Lift, Carbon Ceramic Brakes with Red Calipers and more.... Priced at only $141,999.00. Financing and leasing available. We ship worldwide.Call or text Wayne today at 626-888-1510 or email us at Wk Enterprise Inc using the form on this page.Fees and Taxes$399.00 Dealer Fee on all Purchases. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered., Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Upgraded stereo, No pets, Must test drive

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 McLaren 570S with Stability Control, Heated seats, Parking sensors, Bluetooth, Upgraded Stereo .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SBM13DAA8GW001079

Stock: 001079

Certified Pre-Owned: No