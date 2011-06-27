  1. Home
  2. McLaren
  3. McLaren 570S

2020 McLaren 570S

McLaren 570S Coupe Exterior
McLaren 570S Coupe Exterior
McLaren 570S Coupe Exterior
McLaren 570S Coupe Exterior
McLaren 570S Coupe Exterior
+58

2020 McLaren 570S
MSRP: $192,500

Build and Price

2020 McLaren 570S Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Powerful turbocharged V8
  • Excellent steering feel and handling

The 2020 McLaren 570S is the British automaker's entry-level model, if you can call anything with a powerful, mid-mounted twin-turbocharged V8 entry-level. Part of McLaren's Sport Series lineup, the 570S aims to combine an exotic, supercar design with everyday drivability and comfort.

Open one of the upward-swinging doors and you'll be greeted by a sleek, driver-focused cabin that's surprisingly comfortable and roomy. There's even a decent amount of storage considering the car's compact dimensions. Sure, the infotainment system is dated and some of the controls, such as those for the seat adjustments and climate settings, can be confounding. But grip the well-shaped steering wheel, nail the throttle and crack off shifts with the carbon-fiber shift paddles, and you'll forget all about those quibbles.

The 570S has few rivals that offer a similar combination of performance and comfort. Those include the Audi R8, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and Porsche 911 Turbo. Each offers its own level of charm and mix of performance and comfort. Alternately, if you like the feel of the 570S but want something a bit more hardcore, consider McLaren's more track-focused 600LT.

Which 570S does Edmunds recommend?

The 2020 570S comes in a single trim level, though there are a number of optional packages that add everything from lightweight carbon-fiber trim to creature comforts like a 12-speaker audio system. Part of the fun of buying a high-end sports car is customizing it to your heart's content.

McLaren 570S models

The 2020 McLaren 570S is available in a single trim level. Instead of grouping features by trim, McLaren allows you to choose a lot of features as stand-alone options, with a few exceptions mentioned below. All models are powered by a mid-mounted 3.8-liter turbocharged V8 (562 horsepower, 443 pound-feet of torque). It sends power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

570S
Standard features include:

  • Carbon-ceramic brakes that offer better performance during spirited driving
  • Summer tires for improved traction
  • Adaptive dampers
  • LED headlights and tail lights
  • Leather seating with manual adjustment
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • A 7-inch touchscreen
  • A four-speaker audio system
  • Adjustable drive modes with launch control

Individual options on the 570S include:

  • Sport exhaust system
  • Cast-iron brakes
  • Soft-close doors
  • Power-adjustable heated seats
  • Lightweight carbon-fiber seats
  • A 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system
  • A vehicle lift that raises the nose to clear driveways and speed bumps
  • A lithium-ion battery charger
  • A fire extinguisher

McLaren also offers a few features bundled into packages. Highlights include:

Luxury package
Adds some interior extras such as:

  • Power-adjustable sport seats
  • A power-adjustable steering wheel
  • A Bowers & Wilkins audio system
  • Soft-close doors

Track package
Enhances the 570S' performance and looks with:

  • Lightweight forged alloy wheels
  • McLaren Track Telemetry system with lap timer and other performance functions
  • Sport exhaust system
  • Carbon-fiber seats
  • An Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel
  • Carbon-fiber interior trim
  • A black-painted roof
Compare dealer price quotes

2020 McLaren 570S pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all 570S lease offers
2020 McLaren 570S price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 McLaren 570S.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for McLaren 570S
    2018
    2017
    2016

    Features & Specs

    2dr Coupe features & specs
    2dr Coupe
    3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$192,500
    MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower562 hp @ 7500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 McLaren 570S features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 570S safety features:

    Front and Rear Parking Sensors
    Alerts you to obstacles that might not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking.
    Backup Camera
    Aids in backing up by automatically turning on a video feed from a camera mounted at the rear of the car when shifted into reverse.
    Stability Control
    Helps stabilize the car by automatically adjusting power to the rear wheels, managing traction and reducing the chance of spinning out.

    McLaren 570S vs. the competition

    McLaren 570S vs. Porsche 911

    Like the 570S, the Porsche 911 Turbo aims to balance on-road comfort with mind-blowing performance. Based on the latest Porsche 911 generation, the all-wheel-drive 911 Turbo cranks up the power on its turbocharged six-cylinder while maintaining daily usability. Performance from the 911 is on par with the McLaren, and it's a more refined and comfortable car, too. But since it shares a design with the standard 911 Carrera, the Turbo looks and feels a little less special than the 570S.

    Compare McLaren 570S & Porsche 911 features

    McLaren 570S vs. Audi R8

    The Audi R8 and its wild mid-mounted V10 share the same basic proportions as the 570S. That, combined with Audi's hard-edged design, gives it the same level of presence and look-at-me feel as the McLaren. Performance capability is roughly equal, though the R8's all-wheel-drive system makes the car feel a little more stable when pushed to the limit. Inside, the R8 isn't as roomy as the 570S but it does have a more logical control setup.

    Compare McLaren 570S & Audi R8 features

    McLaren 570S vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

    The Mercedes AMG GT R is currently the hottest and most powerful version of the German automaker’s flagship sports car. Like the McLaren, the AMG GT R uses a twin-turbo V8, though it's mounted in front of the driver. This gives the GT R a classic long-hood, short overhang design that's maybe not as exotic but no less handsome than the McLaren's. Performance is on par with the 570S, though the tight interior and long hood mean it's less comfortable and has reduced visibility.

    Compare McLaren 570S & Mercedes-Benz AMG GT features
    McLaren 570S for sale
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2016

    FAQ

    Is the McLaren 570S a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 570S both on the road and at the track. You probably care about McLaren 570S fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 570S gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a McLaren 570S. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 McLaren 570S?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 McLaren 570S:

    • No changes for 2020
    • Part of the first 570S generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the McLaren 570S reliable?

    To determine whether the McLaren 570S is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 570S. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 570S's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 McLaren 570S a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 McLaren 570S is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 570S is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 McLaren 570S?

    The least-expensive 2020 McLaren 570S is the 2020 McLaren 570S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $192,500.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Coupe (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $192,500
    Learn more

    What are the different models of McLaren 570S?

    If you're interested in the McLaren 570S, the next question is, which 570S model is right for you? 570S variants include 2dr Coupe (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of 570S models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 McLaren 570S

    2020 McLaren 570S Overview

    The 2020 McLaren 570S is offered in the following submodels: 570S Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2020 McLaren 570S?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 McLaren 570S and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 570S.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 McLaren 570S and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 570S featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 McLaren 570S?

    Which 2020 McLaren 570SES are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 McLaren 570S for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 McLaren 570S.

    Can't find a new 2020 McLaren 570Ss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new McLaren 570S for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,447.

    Find a new McLaren for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,564.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 McLaren 570S?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out McLaren lease specials

    Related 2020 McLaren 570S info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles