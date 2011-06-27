2020 McLaren 570S
2020 McLaren 570S Review
- Powerful turbocharged V8
- Excellent steering feel and handling
The 2020 McLaren 570S is the British automaker's entry-level model, if you can call anything with a powerful, mid-mounted twin-turbocharged V8 entry-level. Part of McLaren's Sport Series lineup, the 570S aims to combine an exotic, supercar design with everyday drivability and comfort.
McLaren 570S models
The 2020 McLaren 570S is available in a single trim level. Instead of grouping features by trim, McLaren allows you to choose a lot of features as stand-alone options, with a few exceptions mentioned below. All models are powered by a mid-mounted 3.8-liter turbocharged V8 (562 horsepower, 443 pound-feet of torque). It sends power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$192,500
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|562 hp @ 7500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 570S safety features:
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Alerts you to obstacles that might not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking.
- Backup Camera
- Aids in backing up by automatically turning on a video feed from a camera mounted at the rear of the car when shifted into reverse.
- Stability Control
- Helps stabilize the car by automatically adjusting power to the rear wheels, managing traction and reducing the chance of spinning out.
McLaren 570S vs. the competition
McLaren 570S vs. Porsche 911
Like the 570S, the Porsche 911 Turbo aims to balance on-road comfort with mind-blowing performance. Based on the latest Porsche 911 generation, the all-wheel-drive 911 Turbo cranks up the power on its turbocharged six-cylinder while maintaining daily usability. Performance from the 911 is on par with the McLaren, and it's a more refined and comfortable car, too. But since it shares a design with the standard 911 Carrera, the Turbo looks and feels a little less special than the 570S.
McLaren 570S vs. Audi R8
The Audi R8 and its wild mid-mounted V10 share the same basic proportions as the 570S. That, combined with Audi's hard-edged design, gives it the same level of presence and look-at-me feel as the McLaren. Performance capability is roughly equal, though the R8's all-wheel-drive system makes the car feel a little more stable when pushed to the limit. Inside, the R8 isn't as roomy as the 570S but it does have a more logical control setup.
McLaren 570S vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
The Mercedes AMG GT R is currently the hottest and most powerful version of the German automaker’s flagship sports car. Like the McLaren, the AMG GT R uses a twin-turbo V8, though it's mounted in front of the driver. This gives the GT R a classic long-hood, short overhang design that's maybe not as exotic but no less handsome than the McLaren's. Performance is on par with the 570S, though the tight interior and long hood mean it's less comfortable and has reduced visibility.
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 McLaren 570S:
- No changes for 2020
- Part of the first 570S generation introduced for 2016
The least-expensive 2020 McLaren 570S is the 2020 McLaren 570S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $192,500.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $192,500
2020 McLaren 570S Overview
The 2020 McLaren 570S is offered in the following submodels: 570S Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 McLaren 570S and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 570S.
