2024 McLaren 750S First Drive: All the Right Moves

What about the competition?

Few cars can compete on the McLaren's playing field, be it in terms of price, performance or sheer wow factor. And expect to fork over quite a few dollars for the 750S. Prices start at $331,740 for the coupe and $352,740 for the Spider and its retractable hardtop. That includes destination — an eye-watering $5,500 — as well as the $2,240 NA Accessories Pack, a mandatory package for all American-bound 750S models. The package includes things like a leather travel bag for the car's front trunk, a car cover, a battery charger, and tire cradles to keep the car from rolling, the latter trio useful if you plan to leave the car parked for an extended period.

The Ferrari 296 GTB and 296 GTS convertible are the most direct rivals to the 750S, with the Ferraris about $10,000 more than the McLaren. The plug-in hybrid Ferrari is a slightly different take on a mid-engine supercar, though overall performance is similar. The 296 is extremely quick, and the turbocharged V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain is impressive in that it allows for around-town electric driving and obscene performance on track. That dual nature means the Ferrari thrills in a different sort of way than the more traditional McLaren, a car that feels on and exciting all of the time. That V8 is firing away anytime you're in motion, ready to test the limits of the Pirelli rubber. Frankly, the McLaren's engine sounds better than the Ferrari's, too.

There's also the Lamborghini Huracán, another mid-engine exotic that has been an Edmunds favorite for years thanks to its sharp handling, stylish design and one very special V10 engine. It's a car that seemingly refuses to die, with production of the first models starting a decade ago. But Lamborghini refuses to leave the car alone, releasing numerous variants and iterations over the years, each as interesting as the last. The base Huracán starts nearly $100,000 less than a 750S coupe, but not even the hardcore Huracan STO can match the McLaren's overall performance.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Chevrolet Corvette Z06 offer similar performance, but they lack some of the McLaren's flair. There's no 750S equivalent to the 911 Carrera or Corvette Stingray, and while that makes them more attainable, you don't have to explain why your McLaren is the fast one. Open one of the dihedral doors in a parking lot and you'll know what we mean.