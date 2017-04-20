  1. Home
  2. McLaren
  3. McLaren 570S
  4. Used 2017 McLaren 570S
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Appraise this car

2017 McLaren 570S Review

Pros & Cons

  • Incredibly powerful twin-turbo V8 engine
  • Flawless shifts from the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission
  • Excellent handling and steering feel in a lightweight package
  • Easiest McLaren model to live with to date
  • Touchscreen interface is small, plain-looking and not very intuitive
  • Louder cabin than some rivals
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
McLaren 570S for Sale
2018
2017
2016
List Price Estimate
$117,224 - $132,005
Used 570S for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which 570S does Edmunds recommend?

While there aren't multiple trim levels to choose from with the 2017 McLaren 570S, there is plenty of optional equipment available. For starters, we'd go with the Lux package, which adds heated seats, a 12-speaker sound system and soft-close doors. There's also the sports exhaust, which is a nice touch when it's paired with the McLaren's screaming V8. And if you plan on getting the 570S over any speed bumps, we'd also recommend the optional nose lift, which increases the front ride height by 40mm at speeds up to 37 mph — certainly a helpful feature when it comes to steep driveways, too.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

McLaren, the British carmaker known for producing exotic two-door sports cars and supercars, has a small stable full of thrilling automobiles. And while the 2017 McLaren 570S is at the bottom of its pricing ladder, it is anything but a cut-rate compromise. One of the fastest sports cars on the road today, the 570S is exotic and elegant. It will never get lost in a parking lot, but it pulls off the trick of being uniquely fantastic without seeming overly ostentatious.

Propelled by a 562-horsepower twin-turbo V8, the 570S is capable of going zero to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds and eventually reaching a theoretical top speed of 204 mph. That incredible acceleration is all the more noteworthy when you consider that the 570S is a rear-wheel-drive sports car, not benefiting from all-wheel drive like some of its competitors.

The 570S is more than just a two-door exercise in speed, though. It has style and flair, not to mention a relative degree of practicality, to go along with its performance appeal. On the highway it's composed and comfortable; twisty roads reveal exceptional handling. If the 2017 McLaren 570S is in your price range, you'd be doing yourself a disservice to not book a test drive.

2017 McLaren 570S models

The 2017 McLaren 570S is a two-seat coupe in the company's sport-line series. There's also a touring-oriented 570GT that features a panoramic glass roof and a rear luggage hatch for accessing additional storage space behind the seats.

The 570S only comes in one base trim, but that includes quite a bit of equipment. For starters, you get the 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 (562 hp, 443 pound-feet of torque), a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, lightweight forged 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, carbon-ceramic brake discs and McLaren Brake Steer technology.

There's also full LED lighting front and rear, three modes of electronically adaptive suspension and powertrain calibration, auto engine stop-start, a leather interior, keyless entry and ignition, a 7-inch color touchscreen infotainment system, satellite navigation, Bluetooth, one auxiliary and three USB inputs, satellite and HD radio, Wi-Fi tethering, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and an eight-speaker stereo system.

As you might expect, the McLaren has a deluge of options available for pretty much any taste. There are multiple carbon-fiber exterior packages that bundle small (door mirror casing, side air intakes) and large (aero blades, side skirts, rear diffuser) features and convert them to gloss-finished carbon fiber. A carbon-fiber interior package adds some interior satin (i.e., not glossy) carbon-fiber pieces, which include door inserts, center tunnel walls, steering-wheel spokes and gearshift paddles, door and lower console switches, as well as the touchscreen surround. The Lux package includes power-adjustable and heated memory seats; a power-adjustable steering column; a 12-speaker, 1,280-watt Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound audio system; and soft-close doors. All of the above options can be ordered individually, though the packages provide a nice discount over ordering them individually.

In the hardware department, an optional sports exhaust is available and can be done up in a silver finish. A nose lift option gives you the ability to raise the front ride height by up to 40 mm for additional ramp and driveway clearance, which will likely save you some money in expensive carbon-fiber repairs. There are also multiple carbon-fiber racing seat options and two additional forged wheel options (a lighter-weight five-spoke and super lightweight 10-spoke), with all three wheel choices available in silver, stealth or diamond-cut finishes.

Additional stand-alone interior options include two upgraded premium leather trims, as well as a premium leather and faux suede combination trim. You may also specify doorsills finished in leather, a faux suede-wrapped steering wheel, and leather or faux suede headlining. For those with racetrack intentions for their 570S, McLaren offers an onboard GPS track telemetry system to record and analyze lap times, with a three-camera option that captures footage from the front and rear bumpers as well as all the action within the cabin.

In addition to the standard catalog of options, McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the bespoke division of company, is available to fulfill additional requests. Items such as a full carbon-fiber front splitter, rear bumper and roof are common upgrades, and we're told that no paint color is off the table as long as you can furnish a small example. Take enough time going over the details and your 570S can truly be one of a kind.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 McLaren 570S Coupe (twin-turbo 3.8L V8 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | RWD), which was equipped with the optional Lux package and the optional sports exhaust as well as an optional carbon-fiber exterior upgrade package.

Driving

5.0
The 570S does more with less. Less electronic trickery and less overall mass translate into exceptional handling that feels natural.

Acceleration

5.0
A 2.9-second sprint to 60 mph is world-class and even more mind-blowing for a car without AWD. Launch control yields zero wheelspin and incredible thrust, the kind that pins you back and triggers muscle clench. Superb throttle response and power are accessible nearly everywhere in the rpm range.

Braking

4.5
Standard carbon-ceramic brakes lack some initial bite, and when coupled to a stiff pedal with short travel, require a higher braking effort. The 570S stops with immediacy. Its fast-acting ABS provides unfaltering stability from 60 mph; it needs only 95 feet to stop. Phenomenal by any measure.

Steering

5.0
Steering is spot-on, ultra-precise and light. Hydraulic assist makes you realize how much feedback is absent from nearly all of today's electric assist systems. Steering assist levels do not differ between drive modes, though in sportier suspension settings, turn-in is marginally quicker.

Handling

5.0
Light on its feet, with excellent turn-in and a safety cushion of understeer as you approach the limit. Puts power down very well, yet it doesn't have insane grip like some cars armed with sticky-compound tires. If you coax the rear end out with a big stab of throttle, it's still very controllable.

Drivability

4.5
The seven-speed transmission pulls off gear changes seamlessly during leisure driving, and it executes crisp, positive shifts during high-speed sprints. First gear can be a little lurchy at times, and it takes some time to adjust to the brake pedal's soft initial bite and short, extra-firm throw.

Comfort

4.0
You won't mistake the 570S for a grand tourer, but it manages a good degree of comfort considering how viciously it devours curves. Stiff cushions and a loud cabin are the biggest hurdles on lengthy drives, but an intake sound generator (ISG) allows occupants to lower the level of engine noise some.

Seat comfort

3.0
Cushions are very firm; there's lumbar adjustment and great lateral support at both back and thighs. This aside, seat controls are pretty basic and could benefit from a tilt function. Although supportive, they're not optimal for long-distance comfort, and non-perforated leather doesn't breathe well.

Ride comfort

5.0
A surprisingly supple ride for such a performance-oriented car. Suspension feels borderline plush without being underdamped in its softest setting, and it has two sportier settings depending on the level of road quality. Traveling over fairly rough surfaces won't leave you feeling beat up afterward.

Noise & vibration

3.5
Very little wind noise but a moderate amount of road noise on coarse roads. The most prevalent sounds, however, come from the engine against your back, and those levels are adjustable to a degree. Definitely noisier than your average sport sedan, but fortunately the engine sounds fantastic.

Climate control

4.0
Climate is controlled via touchscreen where active airflow zones are depicted with a graphic of a helmeted occupant. The system has ample capacity for cooling or heating the compact cabin, and optional seat heaters function well to warm bums in cold, damp British weather.

Interior

3.0
The 570S could be driven daily, but it doesn't completely escape the ergonomic challenges that many supercars face; being a few inches off the ground and having fancy doors come with trade-offs. However, the cabin feels roomy inside, and visibility is uncommonly good for a mid-engine car.

Ease of use

3.0
McLaren champions minimalism, with blind inboard seat controls requiring you to operate by touch. It's off-putting at first, but with practice it makes sense. This, among other things such as an incredibly multifunctional steering stalk, helps minimize button count for a "simple" appearance.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
Entry is easier than in previous models thanks to a lower and narrower step in. A low ride height requires you to plop down into the seat, which might prove challenging for the less agile. Additionally, dihedral doors require effort to close because of the air struts that prop them up.

Driving position

3.0
Seat position accommodates a wide range of heights; the steering wheel tilts and telescopes. The footwell is a bit narrow, and the pedals are closer together than they need to be since this transmission precludes heel-and-toe shifting. More separation would increase comfort and avoid pedal overlap.

Roominess

3.5
There's a good amount of interior room once you clear the door opening. Driver and passenger sit a little close together, but overall elbowroom and legroom are pretty generous. The floating center screen layout also creates a more spacious-looking cabin and allows access to the forward cupholders.

Visibility

4.0
Visibility on the road is surprisingly good. Properly adjusted, the rearview and sideview mirrors provide comprehensive coverage of the two adjacent lanes and anything behind you. Forward visibility is also good; the low, door-mounted side-view mirrors don't obscure the front window corners.

Quality

5.0
Beautiful design complements quality materials and handbuilt craftsmanship at its best. And they truly hand-build these cars; we've walked the factory floor ourselves. The only parts that look a bit chintzy are the sun visors, but it's likely they're intentionally made as light as possible.

Utility

3.5
Supercars may not prioritize utility, but your driving experiences will be limited if you can't bring much with you. The 570S comes with a good amount of utility that will accommodate a road trip for two without much struggle.

Small-item storage

3.0
Small item space is precious without a glovebox (due to a knee airbag). There's a small center armrest compartment, hidden drawers in each door, and a handful of spaces for cups and smartphones. Elastic netting between the seats and by the passenger footwell accommodate documents or similar items.

Cargo space

4.5
Mid-engine cars come with inherent disadvantages as far as cargo space, but the 570S does pretty well. A 4.4-cubic-foot front trunk will hold a couple large duffels, and you can stow a few things on the carpeted parcel shelf behind the seats, though you should avoid hard braking if you do.

Technology

3.0
McLaren's powertrain technology is amazing, but we aren't talking about it here. The interior electronics are less impressive, with a subpar rearview camera and smartphone integration. The touchscreen infotainment system is cleanly designed and works well with only a few hard-button menu shortcuts.

Audio & navigation

4.0
The optional Bowers & Wilkins 12-speaker audio system produces great sound but adds an odd, tadpole-like speaker that sits on the center dash. The navigation system doesn't surpass what your phone is capable of, but as far as factory systems go, this one functions well and is intuitive to use.

Smartphone integration

3.0
We connected our smartphone via USB and found no way to access podcasts, and only the basic music menu showed up on-screen. Also, the antiglare layer over the touchscreen makes it difficult to see and operate when wearing polarized sunglasses.

Driver aids

3.0
The rearview camera display is on the small side and lacks for good resolution. Parking sensors beep with respect to proximity to an object, but there's no display or indication where the collision hazard is. The Brake Steer system generates excellent turn-in, yet is completely transparent.

Voice control

2.5
The voice controls are limited to interaction with phone and music, with no function for navigation programming. The system isn't great at finding your requested music either.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.0 / 5
Driving5.0
Comfort4.0
Interior3.0
Utility3.5
Technology3.0

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 McLaren 570S.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
562 hp @ 7500 rpm
See all Used 2017 McLaren 570S features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 570S models:

Carbon-Ceramic Brakes
Capable of bringing the 570S to a stop from 60 mph in just 95 feet, these brakes mean serious business.
Front and Rear Parking Sensors
Warns you when the car's bumpers are getting close enough to make contact with another object &mdash; helpful for your safety and for pedestrians.
Knee and Side Curtain Airbags
Protect passengers with multiple cabin airbags in the event of a collision.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 McLaren 570S

Used 2017 McLaren 570S Overview

The Used 2017 McLaren 570S is offered in the following submodels: 570S Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 McLaren 570S?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 McLaren 570SES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 McLaren 570S for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 McLaren 570S.

Can't find a used 2017 McLaren 570Ss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used McLaren 570S for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $7,749.

Find a used McLaren for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,936.

Find a used certified pre-owned McLaren 570S for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,360.

Find a used certified pre-owned McLaren for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,974.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 McLaren 570S?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out McLaren lease specials
Check out McLaren 570S lease specials

Related Used 2017 McLaren 570S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles