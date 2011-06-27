  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda RX-7
  4. Used 1993 Mazda RX-7
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Mazda RX-7 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 RX-7
5(66%)4(34%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
32 reviews
Write a review
See all RX-7s for sale
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used RX-7 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fun, beautiful car, poor reliability

LB404, 09/29/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Great looking car, with awesome performance. Today's new cars are tough to match. Yet, horrible reliability. I owned 3 RX7's total. All needed $1000's in repairs, despite being babied and cared for. New engines, seals, turbos, cheap plastic, over heating, harsh ride, hesitations.

Report Abuse

Japanese Ferrari

65tosspowertrap, 12/19/2009
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

A no-compromise sports car. Rough, noisy ride; cramped interior. Not good on long trips. Scary on wet pavement. 17 mpg. Not a practical every-day car. Find a mechanic qualified to work on the extremely complex engine; I found one at a specialty "tuner" shop. First engine died at 86,000 miles (typical); $5,000 to replace. Make sure you find out engine mileage; engine runs hot and slowly cooks itself to death. Japanese Ferrari in terms of performance and maintenance cost. Expect to pay $100/hr for maintenance. $35,000 maintenance cost over 16 years. I love this car. I will never, ever sell it.

Report Abuse

An Unforgettable Car

carenthusiast7, 04/05/2011
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

A true sports car and definitely good as a weekend driver. My father let me drive his Porsche 944 (not biased but it was a great car!) but when his brother bought his RX-7(FD3S) and I took it for a spin, it is definitely a car you will never forget. It was faster and handling was amazing due to the 50/50 weight split. There are many people who state reliability issues, but this car was meant to be treated like part of you with maintainence almost instinct(uncle's FD lasted for roughly 11 years before he did some major fixing, 4k engine rebuild, then sold it).

Report Abuse

Get One if You Can

smoothmoses, 07/31/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've had my 93 RX7 for 14 years now and agree with the others, I still get excited just looking at it. Other than replacing my engine with a JSpec 2 years ago, I've had nothing but fun and good luck with my baby. Young guys stand in awe of the car everywhere I go and it still turns heads when I drive it. Get one if you can and you'll see what all the hype is about. Thank you Mazda for building the best car ever!

Report Abuse

open track performance

sporty cars owner, 03/18/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My rx-7 is stock but has cold air intake quiet muffler. I had a full 3"exhaust w no cats last time I went to the track 6year old tires. Boost is 11psi. This car could lap faster than the LT-1 93,94 ZR-1 (Slightly modded to 440HP according to the owner), 5.0 mustang. The gearing in 3rd allows about 110mi/hr and I had to hit 4th on the top end of the track at Holtville. I could carry more speed coming out to the straight than all other street cars. The ZR-1 could pull slightly more during exit but I was even on the top end and I could delay braking and would shoot by at the end into the sharp turn after the straight. Braking at 115mph and handling easly makes up a tenth 0- 60 accel.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all RX-7s for sale

Related Used 1993 Mazda RX-7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles