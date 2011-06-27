Used 1993 Mazda RX-7 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front shoulder room51.8 in.
Measurements
Length168.5 in.
Curb weight2789 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height48.4 in.
Wheel base95.5 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vintage Red
  • Montego Blue Mica
  • Brilliant Black
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Competition Yellow Mica
