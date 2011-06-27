Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Absolutely Love It. kenmo , 09/17/2011 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I work at a car rental company at an airport, so I drive brand new 2011-2012 cars all day long. This car is on par with these brand new cars, in my opinion. Everything about it is wonderful. The features, the handling, the styling, the utility, the mileage!. It's by far my favorite car to drive out of all I have driven! Report Abuse

Spacious and reliable Rome45249@gmail.com , 04/21/2016 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful These cars are great on gas mileage they have a pretty good amount of room and maintenance is very low Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing rylie1 , 07/17/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I drove this car for three weeks. I loved it. Unfortunately a guy turned in front of me without looking. My car got totaled. This car saved my life. The paramedics could not believe how much the car was squished and not me. Besides the normal symptoms of a crash, I am way better than I should be. This is one amazing car in all aspects. Report Abuse

LOVE IT LOVE IT LOVE IT! darkmattress , 01/31/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 10 years now and it has been nothing but good to me. I always took it to the dealership so anything related to maintenance and the few recalls were taken care of properly. I put a few modifications on it early on (Injen CAI, Racing Beat Catback Exhaust, Short Shifter) and have enjoyed even better performance and fun driving. Granted, this car is not going to win any drag races, but it is has decent pep and loves corners! Very reliable- never had anything beyond regular wear and tear in 10 years. Report Abuse