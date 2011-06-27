Estimated values
2000 Mazda Protege ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$958
|$1,690
|$2,081
|Clean
|$847
|$1,496
|$1,844
|Average
|$623
|$1,110
|$1,372
|Rough
|$400
|$723
|$899
Estimated values
2000 Mazda Protege DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$935
|$1,491
|$1,789
|Clean
|$826
|$1,321
|$1,586
|Average
|$608
|$980
|$1,180
|Rough
|$390
|$638
|$774
Estimated values
2000 Mazda Protege LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$872
|$1,556
|$1,923
|Clean
|$770
|$1,378
|$1,705
|Average
|$567
|$1,022
|$1,268
|Rough
|$364
|$666
|$832