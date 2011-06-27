Used 1990 Mazda MPV Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|19
|16
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|15/18 mpg
|18/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270.3/349.8 mi.
|297.0/356.4 mi.
|352.8/431.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|19.8 gal.
|19.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|16
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|149 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|149 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.6 l
|3.0 l
|2.6 l
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 4600 rpm
|150 hp @ 5000 rpm
|121 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|39.6 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|Front leg room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.8 in.
|34.8 in.
|34.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|38 cu.ft.
|38 cu.ft.
|38 cu.ft.
|Length
|175.8 in.
|175.8 in.
|175.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3558 lbs.
|3920 lbs.
|3199 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.8 cu.ft.
|11.8 cu.ft.
|no
|Height
|68.1 in.
|70.8 in.
|68.1 in.
|Wheel base
|110.4 in.
|110.4 in.
|110.4 in.
|Width
|71.9 in.
|72.3 in.
|71.9 in.
