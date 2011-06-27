Used 1990 Mazda MPV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG191619
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg15/18 mpg18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/349.8 mi.297.0/356.4 mi.352.8/431.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.19.8 gal.19.6 gal.
Combined MPG191619
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm149 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.6 l3.0 l2.6 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 4600 rpm150 hp @ 5000 rpm121 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.39.6 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity38 cu.ft.38 cu.ft.38 cu.ft.
Length175.8 in.175.8 in.175.8 in.
Curb weight3558 lbs.3920 lbs.3199 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.no
Height68.1 in.70.8 in.68.1 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.110.4 in.
Width71.9 in.72.3 in.71.9 in.
