Estimated values
2011 Mazda CX-7 s Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,721
|$6,506
|$7,776
|Clean
|$4,479
|$6,165
|$7,355
|Average
|$3,996
|$5,481
|$6,514
|Rough
|$3,512
|$4,798
|$5,672
Estimated values
2011 Mazda CX-7 s Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,573
|$6,386
|$7,675
|Clean
|$4,338
|$6,051
|$7,260
|Average
|$3,870
|$5,380
|$6,429
|Rough
|$3,402
|$4,709
|$5,599
Estimated values
2011 Mazda CX-7 s Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,841
|$6,375
|$7,469
|Clean
|$4,593
|$6,040
|$7,065
|Average
|$4,097
|$5,371
|$6,257
|Rough
|$3,601
|$4,701
|$5,448
Estimated values
2011 Mazda CX-7 i SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,080
|$5,543
|$6,585
|Clean
|$3,871
|$5,252
|$6,229
|Average
|$3,453
|$4,670
|$5,516
|Rough
|$3,035
|$4,087
|$4,804
Estimated values
2011 Mazda CX-7 i Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,641
|$6,435
|$7,710
|Clean
|$4,404
|$6,097
|$7,293
|Average
|$3,928
|$5,421
|$6,459
|Rough
|$3,453
|$4,745
|$5,624
Estimated values
2011 Mazda CX-7 s Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,866
|$7,959
|$9,447
|Clean
|$5,566
|$7,541
|$8,936
|Average
|$4,965
|$6,705
|$7,914
|Rough
|$4,364
|$5,869
|$6,892
Estimated values
2011 Mazda CX-7 i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,193
|$5,711
|$6,793
|Clean
|$3,978
|$5,411
|$6,425
|Average
|$3,549
|$4,811
|$5,690
|Rough
|$3,119
|$4,211
|$4,955