Used 2001 Mazda B-Series Cab Plus Consumer Reviews
Somewhat Costly To own
Had the car since it was new and now has 70000 miles on it. Had to replace the factory tires at 25000 miles and did not think much of it. I use this for light duty personal use with no off road or hauling. The original ball joints cracked at 40000 miles and were upgraded to better ones with grease fittings. The transmission was rebuilt at 69990 miles. The steering wheel cruise control was replaced due the disintegration of the original equipment (Common across ford and Mazda trucks).
Worst Performance ever for truck
Often cannot go more than 35-45 mph city, 55 mph highway driving. Against 15-20 mph wind on interstate, max speed is 65-72 mph. Dynomometer test shows 27% power/torque (109.7 hp, 135 ft-lb torque--35% greater drive train inefficiency than competive trucks. Fuel consumption is 12-17 mpg, averaging 14-15 in winter and 15-16 in summer. Mazda notified me that fuel consumption sticker values were determined by mathematical algoritms and had no empirical evidence to support the fuel consumption claims. Mazda claims that the vehicle "performs according to specifications", which is the only answer that I ever get from them.
Damn good truck
The truck is tall! I like being up just a little bit in a pickup that is sold as 'small.' I find the truck is a smooth ride with the michelins that replaced the FS that were on it when I bought it.The transmission is smooth, and the power is enough for me (I traded in a 95 Isuzu Pup) I haven't done any off road stuff and proably wont since that isn't my life style.
My B3000
This vehicle has been quite good to me. Comfortable and quiet, the 3.0 Liter V6 seems bulletproof. Everything still works as new after 2+ years and 34000 miles. I like this truck.
Pleasantly Surprises
I purchased this truck brand new last summer. Have not driven many of my other cars since then. I drive it everywhere. The ride is typical for a small compact truck but improves dramatically with a load. Also, the tonneau cover adds about 3 mpg to your gas mileage which is a really disappointing 17 mpg with the V6. No complaints other than that.
