Used 2001 Mazda B-Series Cab Plus Consumer Reviews

Somewhat Costly To own palmettophil , 04/17/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Had the car since it was new and now has 70000 miles on it. Had to replace the factory tires at 25000 miles and did not think much of it. I use this for light duty personal use with no off road or hauling. The original ball joints cracked at 40000 miles and were upgraded to better ones with grease fittings. The transmission was rebuilt at 69990 miles. The steering wheel cruise control was replaced due the disintegration of the original equipment (Common across ford and Mazda trucks). Report Abuse

Worst Performance ever for truck William Bartusek , 02/20/2004 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Often cannot go more than 35-45 mph city, 55 mph highway driving. Against 15-20 mph wind on interstate, max speed is 65-72 mph. Dynomometer test shows 27% power/torque (109.7 hp, 135 ft-lb torque--35% greater drive train inefficiency than competive trucks. Fuel consumption is 12-17 mpg, averaging 14-15 in winter and 15-16 in summer. Mazda notified me that fuel consumption sticker values were determined by mathematical algoritms and had no empirical evidence to support the fuel consumption claims. Mazda claims that the vehicle "performs according to specifications", which is the only answer that I ever get from them. Report Abuse

Damn good truck Happy Zoomer! , 07/07/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The truck is tall! I like being up just a little bit in a pickup that is sold as 'small.' I find the truck is a smooth ride with the michelins that replaced the FS that were on it when I bought it.The transmission is smooth, and the power is enough for me (I traded in a 95 Isuzu Pup) I haven't done any off road stuff and proably wont since that isn't my life style. Report Abuse

My B3000 Johnha , 10/20/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This vehicle has been quite good to me. Comfortable and quiet, the 3.0 Liter V6 seems bulletproof. Everything still works as new after 2+ years and 34000 miles. I like this truck. Report Abuse