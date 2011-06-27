Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
my first new truck
I can't speak for everyone, but I love this truck. It's my first new truck, and for what I use it for, I'm very happy with my choice. The 4.0L engine hasn't let me down yet, and no one can argue with the price. I know that there are more modern choices out there, but pick-ups are for working, not for Sunday driving. I see lots of people out there with these $35,000 dollar trucks, but ask them to move some lumber or furniture, and all they are worried about scratching the bed or the liner! I would recomend this truck to anyone who is a weekend warrior, young, or a small business owner (like myself). You can't argue with the reliability.
Disappointed with Truck
As someone who puts a truck through its paces 6 days a week on rough, dirt roads, I have been somewhat disappointed with this vehicle. I've had one side mirror replaced that wouldn't hold its position, one headlight which was loose, the rear pinion seal replaced twice, the mud flaps on the rear replaced and modified (the lip on the bottom of the flaps hold mud and snow and the weight pulls the flap off since they are not attached except by one bolt and two screws), I am currently waiting for a replacement valve on the top of the fuel tank that sometimes prevents fuel from entering the fuel tank at a normal speed. Even the service manager is unhappy with this truck's number of problems!
Nice, compact, durable,good warrantee.
I bought this truck after selling my 02 Land Rover Discovery. A lot more reliable then Land Rover and a lot more utility being a pick-up. This truck handles better then my S-10 ZR2, Ford F-150, and Toyota Tundra.I needed a truck that would fit in the garage of my new house. Old house actually which is why garage is small.Mazda has 4/50 warrentee.Ranger 3/36.It has nicer looking trim as well. The truck is reliable, has a good size bed, and is FAST with the top 4.0 6 engine and 5 sp.Auto.Could be better on gas though, 15-17mpg is no bargain for a small truck. Main attraction for me was I didnt want another big, hard to park, harder to handle beast. Overall nice vehicle.
is this a Ford or Mazda
Mazda truck costs less than the sister look-a-like Ford; Mazda is a "A" series of the Ford Ranger, gives very poor fuel economy, very little comfort and very expensive to repair.
Bummed with this truck
I've driven many trucks over the years while delivering mail in a rugged, rural area and was told by the dealer this truck "would hold up" under the tough conditions I put them through. Not true! The mud flaps are long gone being attached with flimsy plastic fasteners and small screws, in addition to a mud holding pocket design. They put a fuel vent underneath the truck that plugs with mud/snow so it's next to impossible to fill it with fuel. When in deep snow the radiator gets covered with snow and the truck looses power & stops. Shifting has become very difficult, and the radio works poorly. I'm going back to a Toyota or Nissan 4x4 truck-- this one needs to stay on the highway!!
Sponsored cars related to the B-Series Truck
Related Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner