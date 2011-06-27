Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

my first new truck jones , 04/07/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I can't speak for everyone, but I love this truck. It's my first new truck, and for what I use it for, I'm very happy with my choice. The 4.0L engine hasn't let me down yet, and no one can argue with the price. I know that there are more modern choices out there, but pick-ups are for working, not for Sunday driving. I see lots of people out there with these $35,000 dollar trucks, but ask them to move some lumber or furniture, and all they are worried about scratching the bed or the liner! I would recomend this truck to anyone who is a weekend warrior, young, or a small business owner (like myself). You can't argue with the reliability. Report Abuse

Disappointed with Truck Robin , 02/21/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful As someone who puts a truck through its paces 6 days a week on rough, dirt roads, I have been somewhat disappointed with this vehicle. I've had one side mirror replaced that wouldn't hold its position, one headlight which was loose, the rear pinion seal replaced twice, the mud flaps on the rear replaced and modified (the lip on the bottom of the flaps hold mud and snow and the weight pulls the flap off since they are not attached except by one bolt and two screws), I am currently waiting for a replacement valve on the top of the fuel tank that sometimes prevents fuel from entering the fuel tank at a normal speed. Even the service manager is unhappy with this truck's number of problems! Report Abuse

Nice, compact, durable,good warrantee. GGolds5 , 12/12/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this truck after selling my 02 Land Rover Discovery. A lot more reliable then Land Rover and a lot more utility being a pick-up. This truck handles better then my S-10 ZR2, Ford F-150, and Toyota Tundra.I needed a truck that would fit in the garage of my new house. Old house actually which is why garage is small.Mazda has 4/50 warrentee.Ranger 3/36.It has nicer looking trim as well. The truck is reliable, has a good size bed, and is FAST with the top 4.0 6 engine and 5 sp.Auto.Could be better on gas though, 15-17mpg is no bargain for a small truck. Main attraction for me was I didnt want another big, hard to park, harder to handle beast. Overall nice vehicle. Report Abuse

is this a Ford or Mazda bo , 09/08/2005 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Mazda truck costs less than the sister look-a-like Ford; Mazda is a "A" series of the Ford Ranger, gives very poor fuel economy, very little comfort and very expensive to repair. Report Abuse