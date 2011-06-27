  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)
1994 Mazda 929 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Trimmed to one model. Console cupholder added, height-adjustable seatbelts debut and a limited-slip differential is included with the Cold Package. Premium Package adds remote keyless entry. New alloy wheels are standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mazda 929.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

929 is Excellent
McMath,10/24/2006
Bought used and are second owners. The 929 is the most responsive car we have owned; you are riding in it not having to drive it. Reliable and mechanically sound; have owned for almost 2 years now and predict another 80K miles of life to go. Engine is perfect even after 12 years. Only repair is AC. Nice looking lines to car exterior. Leather seats in almost new condition and other interior parts in same almost new condition.
SELL 94 929 MAZDA
SHELBY,08/22/2002
THIS HAS BEEN FREE OF ANY MECHANICAL PROBLEMS SINCE OWNING.
Still miss the nine
totaljett,04/29/2014
I purchased this car in the 2000 with 126, 000 miles on it. The car was like new, not lying. I love the size and room of this vehicle. It's the most interesting and best looking interior on car I've had, with chrome accents and light blue leather interior. I departed with this vehicle at 277, 000 miles in 2006. It was traded in for the 2000 Infiniti Q45t I still have. I still love that model 929 and express a moment of excitement when I see a well maintained one on the road.
The Real Reveal
Croce,08/03/2003
Owned since new. These model series 929s have arguably the best style of any auto on the road. Mine has chrome wheels and to this day, I still receive compliments. People can not believe it is a 94 model. These cars are under valued on the market and represent great values. MPG is 20 in town and 24 on the road with premium gas.
See all 9 reviews of the 1994 Mazda 929
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
193 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 1994 Mazda 929 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Mazda 929

Used 1994 Mazda 929 Overview

The Used 1994 Mazda 929 is offered in the following submodels: 929 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

