Consumer Rating
(10)
1993 Mazda 929 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Glass moonroof replaces steel offering. Revised alloy wheels, optional wood trim and optional power passenger seat are new for 1993.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mazda 929.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
Boxster967,04/29/2002
This car is a great car. It is big yet quick and responsive. It's a sport sedan that emphazises the sportiness. It now has 93,000 miles on it, and it still drives great. The transmission has needed a few repairs but overall it has been very good. I definetly recommend it to people who want a car that is fun to drive
I love this car
claudiog,12/26/2007
This has been an excellent vehicle for me. It has been very reliable and is the nicest car I have ever owned. The car has 190,000 miles on it and is still doing well. I am considering trading it in this year (2008). The ride is very comfortable, has decent power and handling, however the gas mileage is not the best. The struts are in need of replacement but the rest of the car is in good shape. The only repairs that the car has needed was an oil leak at the valve cover area - only 400.00 to repair. Apart from tires and general maintenance it has been fine. One complaint is the construction of the front door panels - made from plastic and have been slowly falling apart for a couple of years
929
E. Nieman,04/05/2010
One of the most reliable cars I have ever owned! I have 150,000 miles on mine. Have driven it on long hauls all over. The car makes you proud to have one everytime you glance at it. Can put so much luggage in it and still it looks empty. Have never had any major repairs only tune ups!
I would buy another new one if available
FRANK INDERBITZEN,07/11/2002
I purchased this car new from my local Mazda dealership. The only complaint I have had is that the there is no tilt steering wheel available.I love the ride,design and overall appearance and performance of the car. I would purchase a new one without any hesitation if Mazda still made this model.
See all 10 reviews of the 1993 Mazda 929
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 1993 Mazda 929 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Mazda 929

Used 1993 Mazda 929 Overview

The Used 1993 Mazda 929 is offered in the following submodels: 929 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Mazda 929?

