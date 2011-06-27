This has been an excellent vehicle for me. It has been very reliable and is the nicest car I have ever owned. The car has 190,000 miles on it and is still doing well. I am considering trading it in this year (2008). The ride is very comfortable, has decent power and handling, however the gas mileage is not the best. The struts are in need of replacement but the rest of the car is in good shape. The only repairs that the car has needed was an oil leak at the valve cover area - only 400.00 to repair. Apart from tires and general maintenance it has been fine. One complaint is the construction of the front door panels - made from plastic and have been slowly falling apart for a couple of years

Read more