1993 Mazda 929 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$666 - $1,607
Used 929 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Glass moonroof replaces steel offering. Revised alloy wheels, optional wood trim and optional power passenger seat are new for 1993.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mazda 929.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Boxster967,04/29/2002
This car is a great car. It is big yet quick and responsive. It's a sport sedan that emphazises the sportiness. It now has 93,000 miles on it, and it still drives great. The transmission has needed a few repairs but overall it has been very good. I definetly recommend it to people who want a car that is fun to drive
claudiog,12/26/2007
This has been an excellent vehicle for me. It has been very reliable and is the nicest car I have ever owned. The car has 190,000 miles on it and is still doing well. I am considering trading it in this year (2008). The ride is very comfortable, has decent power and handling, however the gas mileage is not the best. The struts are in need of replacement but the rest of the car is in good shape. The only repairs that the car has needed was an oil leak at the valve cover area - only 400.00 to repair. Apart from tires and general maintenance it has been fine. One complaint is the construction of the front door panels - made from plastic and have been slowly falling apart for a couple of years
E. Nieman,04/05/2010
One of the most reliable cars I have ever owned! I have 150,000 miles on mine. Have driven it on long hauls all over. The car makes you proud to have one everytime you glance at it. Can put so much luggage in it and still it looks empty. Have never had any major repairs only tune ups!
FRANK INDERBITZEN,07/11/2002
I purchased this car new from my local Mazda dealership. The only complaint I have had is that the there is no tilt steering wheel available.I love the ride,design and overall appearance and performance of the car. I would purchase a new one without any hesitation if Mazda still made this model.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Mazda 929 features & specs
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 929
Related Used 1993 Mazda 929 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019