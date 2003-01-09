Used 1995 Mazda 929
I bought it used with a few miles on it and drove it for many years. I did replace the engine once. The radiator ruptured and the car overheated. The mechanics said because it was an aluminum block it was warped because of the heat and had to be replaced. It was expensive (even with an engine from the parts yard) but the car has been good since then. I've had to replace a few things (timing belt, starter, water pump, power window regulator), but with mileage this high I'm sure this is to be expected. Overall a very good car. Very comfortable, very quiet. I just test drove a Lexus ES300 to replace the 929 and I was not impressed. I just don't think I can put too many more miles on it.
This has been the most reliable car I have owned. Previous vehicle were 3 Chryslers (1976 Cordoba,1980 New Yorker, 1992 Lebaron Convertible) 2 Cadillacs (1982 Seville,1988 Eldorado) I drive cars for several years and this vehicle has required only oil changes & routine maintenance (new battery,filters etc. The handling is excellent and ride is smooth and quiet.
Very Low Maintenance. Still has the look of a high-end luxury car.
This car has been great, since iI bought it 1 year ago, it hasn't give me any problems. It is a smooth ride and comfortable. I enjoy driving; my car is a 1995 but looks and feels like a 2006 the way it drives and the way it looks.
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|193 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Used 1995 Mazda 929 Overview
Available styles include 4dr Sedan.
Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 929 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
