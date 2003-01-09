5 star reviews: 80 %

4 star reviews: 10 %

3 star reviews: 10 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 10 total reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, my 929 has 220k miles on it

jimmy , 12/30/2006

I bought it used with a few miles on it and drove it for many years. I did replace the engine once. The radiator ruptured and the car overheated. The mechanics said because it was an aluminum block it was warped because of the heat and had to be replaced. It was expensive (even with an engine from the parts yard) but the car has been good since then. I've had to replace a few things (timing belt, starter, water pump, power window regulator), but with mileage this high I'm sure this is to be expected. Overall a very good car. Very comfortable, very quiet. I just test drove a Lexus ES300 to replace the 929 and I was not impressed. I just don't think I can put too many more miles on it.

5 out of 5 stars, Best overall performing vehicle owned

Hannah Parker , 09/01/2003

This has been the most reliable car I have owned. Previous vehicle were 3 Chryslers (1976 Cordoba,1980 New Yorker, 1992 Lebaron Convertible) 2 Cadillacs (1982 Seville,1988 Eldorado) I drive cars for several years and this vehicle has required only oil changes & routine maintenance (new battery,filters etc. The handling is excellent and ride is smooth and quiet.

5 out of 5 stars, 1995 Mazada 929

moorman , 03/14/2004

Very Low Maintenance. Still has the look of a high-end luxury car.

5 out of 5 stars, Most dependable car I have had

India , 05/22/2006

This car has been great, since iI bought it 1 year ago, it hasn't give me any problems. It is a smooth ride and comfortable. I enjoy driving; my car is a 1995 but looks and feels like a 2006 the way it drives and the way it looks.

