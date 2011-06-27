Used 1994 Mazda 929 Consumer Reviews

929 is Excellent McMath , 10/24/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought used and are second owners. The 929 is the most responsive car we have owned; you are riding in it not having to drive it. Reliable and mechanically sound; have owned for almost 2 years now and predict another 80K miles of life to go. Engine is perfect even after 12 years. Only repair is AC. Nice looking lines to car exterior. Leather seats in almost new condition and other interior parts in same almost new condition. Report Abuse

SELL 94 929 MAZDA SHELBY , 08/22/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful THIS HAS BEEN FREE OF ANY MECHANICAL PROBLEMS SINCE OWNING. Report Abuse

Still miss the nine totaljett , 04/29/2014 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased this car in the 2000 with 126, 000 miles on it. The car was like new, not lying. I love the size and room of this vehicle. It's the most interesting and best looking interior on car I've had, with chrome accents and light blue leather interior. I departed with this vehicle at 277, 000 miles in 2006. It was traded in for the 2000 Infiniti Q45t I still have. I still love that model 929 and express a moment of excitement when I see a well maintained one on the road. Report Abuse

The Real Reveal Croce , 08/03/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Owned since new. These model series 929s have arguably the best style of any auto on the road. Mine has chrome wheels and to this day, I still receive compliments. People can not believe it is a 94 model. These cars are under valued on the market and represent great values. MPG is 20 in town and 24 on the road with premium gas. Report Abuse