  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 929
  4. Used 1991 Mazda 929
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

1991 Mazda 929 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mazda 929 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$664 - $1,602
Used 929 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Lace alloys standard on all models. Two new option packages are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mazda 929.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Like It
bauknight02,11/29/2005
This car has excellent comfort and great handling. The sun roof is also a trickle charger. The transmission shift RPM's adjust to how the driver drives normally.
Mazda 929S
RAYG44,05/11/2003
White Paint problem is the only bad part of the vehicle
See all 2 reviews of the 1991 Mazda 929
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1991 Mazda 929 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Mazda 929

Used 1991 Mazda 929 Overview

The Used 1991 Mazda 929 is offered in the following submodels: 929 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and S 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Mazda 929?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Mazda 929s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Mazda 929 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Mazda 929.

Can't find a used 1991 Mazda 929s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 929 for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,264.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,584.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 929 for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,875.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,396.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Mazda 929?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 929 lease specials

Related Used 1991 Mazda 929 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles