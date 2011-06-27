  1. Home
1990 Mazda 929 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

A new sport version called 929 S arrives with more power, upgraded suspension and standard ABS. A new grille, new bumpers and lower bodyside molding are added. All 929s get two-tone paint.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mazda 929.

5(37%)
4(38%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Champagne drive,beer budget
burtie,11/30/2002
Well I've got to tell you, this is a well made car, my 929 DOHC hardtop is a 1990 model, it's done 114000km's on some pretty rough outback Australian roads and it has'nt got a rattle or squeek at all, now that's got to say some thing about the build quality!The engine runs like a swiss watch and the seats are as comfy as they come, it could do with more head room but thats my only gripe with an otherwise exellent car that can be picked up for a steal!
Overall
jim,05/26/2010
I've only put 15,000 mi on in 3 yrs. But have enjoyed every mile. Lots of power and comfort. It has 2.85 gears in rear end and 32 mpg highway w/ summer time gas is a constant! So far I've replaced brakes and $60 starter from e- bay. Nice car and reliable so far .
Not quite a lemon
tired,07/23/2002
Ok when new, after 4 years many repairs needed. Brakes always wear out. Car sits in garage put interior plastic falls off. Rubber stripping around door comes off, light in radio dim, maintenance extremely high. Do not buy this car it dry rots.
Great for the most part
PoLoGT3,08/20/2002
After 13 yrs its having some problems but just some things that can't be avoided with time except the brakes wearing so often.
See all 8 reviews of the 1990 Mazda 929
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1990 Mazda 929 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Mazda 929

Used 1990 Mazda 929 Overview

The Used 1990 Mazda 929 is offered in the following submodels: 929 Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Mazda 929?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Mazda 929s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Mazda 929 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Mazda 929.

Can't find a used 1990 Mazda 929s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 929 for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,952.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,611.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 929 for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,455.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $18,872.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Mazda 929?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

