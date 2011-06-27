1990 Mazda 929 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$770 - $1,858
Used 929 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
A new sport version called 929 S arrives with more power, upgraded suspension and standard ABS. A new grille, new bumpers and lower bodyside molding are added. All 929s get two-tone paint.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mazda 929.
Most helpful consumer reviews
burtie,11/30/2002
Well I've got to tell you, this is a well made car, my 929 DOHC hardtop is a 1990 model, it's done 114000km's on some pretty rough outback Australian roads and it has'nt got a rattle or squeek at all, now that's got to say some thing about the build quality!The engine runs like a swiss watch and the seats are as comfy as they come, it could do with more head room but thats my only gripe with an otherwise exellent car that can be picked up for a steal!
jim,05/26/2010
I've only put 15,000 mi on in 3 yrs. But have enjoyed every mile. Lots of power and comfort. It has 2.85 gears in rear end and 32 mpg highway w/ summer time gas is a constant! So far I've replaced brakes and $60 starter from e- bay. Nice car and reliable so far .
tired,07/23/2002
Ok when new, after 4 years many repairs needed. Brakes always wear out. Car sits in garage put interior plastic falls off. Rubber stripping around door comes off, light in radio dim, maintenance extremely high. Do not buy this car it dry rots.
PoLoGT3,08/20/2002
After 13 yrs its having some problems but just some things that can't be avoided with time except the brakes wearing so often.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Mazda 929 features & specs
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 929
Related Used 1990 Mazda 929 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019