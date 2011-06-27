1992 Mazda 929 Review
Other years
Used 929 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Completely redesigned. Dual airbags and antilock brakes are standard.
Consumer reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews
jiang,06/10/2002
i got it one year ago. i had changed its air flow assembly, and knock senser by mistake. it is fast and very quiet. the engine warning light had light on in this car for four years, but i did not find any reason and it is just fine. parts for this car are very expensive. most of them are only carried by dealer. it will kill you when you looking for any used parts. i tried to find a passenger side head light assembly by hundreds calls. after those i found a used parts shop have that item, but they said they wont give me the light unless i buy a whole front of the car from them. how much is it? one fifty hundred.
Jay D.,07/26/2005
Just hit 252k mi ALL original. Still runs like a champ, and idles silently! Has suffered from a lot of neglect yet it keeps on going and going. I seriously neglect it, for example I have not changed the timing belt, wires, or spark plugs in 7 years.Also,I JUST replaced the oil filter and transmission filter.The oil filter was so clogged NO oil was going through.Same story with trans filter.lol.Great car I love its looks and handling. EXCELLENT features also(solar roof,12 speaker audio, intelligent "fuzzy logic" cruise control,manually shiftable,the hold button,and trans can choose automatically power and shift modes.). I hear some have ride adjustable suspension.Japanese ones had MORE features!!
Rich Stover,01/02/2005
Still a good looking car. So much fun to drive. Power to spare and it just sounds like a sports car. A little small in the trunk but a great ride in the back seat also. Unfortunately I now have a drive shaft universal problem and the only way to repair is to pay Mazda $1050 for a whole new drive shaft and universal.
VW,05/21/2007
The 929 caught my eye in mid '92. Bought my first 929 in Dec '92. It was totalled in Feb '93 and replaced with 929 Premium March '93. This car was/is phenomenal. Body style and finish is incredible. Has better features than Lexus LS 400 of the same year (my husband had one). Vehicle has been low maintenance. Oil changes every 7.5K, repl radiator, water pump, air cond hoses in past 5 years. I have approx 155K miles after 14 years, 3 or 4 fender benders and it stills rides smoothly and looks awesome. I have never kept a car this long, but I can't let the 929 go! It's been good to me.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
