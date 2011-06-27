  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 929
  4. Used 1994 Mazda 929
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Mazda 929 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 929
Overview
See 929 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower193 hp @ 5750 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Measurements
Length193.7 in.
Curb weight3596 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Bordeaux Mica
  • Black Forest Mica
  • Mediterranean Teal Metallic
  • Ivory
See 929 Inventory

Related Used 1994 Mazda 929 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles