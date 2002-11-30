Used 1990 Mazda 929 for Sale Near Me

Well I've got to tell you, this is a well made car, my 929 DOHC hardtop is a 1990 model, it's done 114000km's on some pretty rough outback Australian roads and it has'nt got a rattle or squeek at all, now that's got to say some thing about the build quality!The engine runs like a swiss watch and the seats are as comfy as they come, it could do with more head room but thats my only gripe with an otherwise exellent car that can be picked up for a steal!

Read more