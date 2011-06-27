Estimated values
1990 Mazda 929 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,427
|$1,858
|Clean
|$552
|$1,259
|$1,640
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$251
|$589
|$770
Estimated values
1990 Mazda 929 S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,427
|$1,858
|Clean
|$552
|$1,259
|$1,640
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$251
|$589
|$770