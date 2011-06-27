  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 929
  4. Used 1990 Mazda 929
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Mazda 929 S Features & Specs

More about the 1990 929
Overview
See 929 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/388.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque191 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3581 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White
  • Gentle Maroon Mica
  • Mellow Burgundy Mica
  • Brilliant Black
  • Tranquil Blue Mica
  • Niagara Silver Mica
  • Prestige Silver Metallic
See 929 Inventory

Related Used 1990 Mazda 929 S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles