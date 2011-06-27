  1. Home
Used 1990 Mazda 929 Consumer Reviews

4.1
8 reviews
Champagne drive,beer budget

burtie, 11/30/2002
Well I've got to tell you, this is a well made car, my 929 DOHC hardtop is a 1990 model, it's done 114000km's on some pretty rough outback Australian roads and it has'nt got a rattle or squeek at all, now that's got to say some thing about the build quality!The engine runs like a swiss watch and the seats are as comfy as they come, it could do with more head room but thats my only gripe with an otherwise exellent car that can be picked up for a steal!

Overall

jim, 05/26/2010
I've only put 15,000 mi on in 3 yrs. But have enjoyed every mile. Lots of power and comfort. It has 2.85 gears in rear end and 32 mpg highway w/ summer time gas is a constant! So far I've replaced brakes and $60 starter from e- bay. Nice car and reliable so far .

Not quite a lemon

tired, 07/23/2002
Ok when new, after 4 years many repairs needed. Brakes always wear out. Car sits in garage put interior plastic falls off. Rubber stripping around door comes off, light in radio dim, maintenance extremely high. Do not buy this car it dry rots.

Great for the most part

PoLoGT3, 08/20/2002
After 13 yrs its having some problems but just some things that can't be avoided with time except the brakes wearing so often.

Blue Car

jim harrison, 08/28/2002
A working man's BMW--the 929S is sporty, sleek, nimble and very reliable. All that for ~$20K (vs BMW5 series $30+K). I regret that I must think about "moving on" after 12 years. If I had the time I would do a complete restoration but, alas, I am still a working man who needs a car for the daily commute.

