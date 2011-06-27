Used 1990 Mazda 929 Consumer Reviews

Champagne drive,beer budget burtie , 11/30/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Well I've got to tell you, this is a well made car, my 929 DOHC hardtop is a 1990 model, it's done 114000km's on some pretty rough outback Australian roads and it has'nt got a rattle or squeek at all, now that's got to say some thing about the build quality!The engine runs like a swiss watch and the seats are as comfy as they come, it could do with more head room but thats my only gripe with an otherwise exellent car that can be picked up for a steal! Report Abuse

Overall jim , 05/26/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've only put 15,000 mi on in 3 yrs. But have enjoyed every mile. Lots of power and comfort. It has 2.85 gears in rear end and 32 mpg highway w/ summer time gas is a constant! So far I've replaced brakes and $60 starter from e- bay. Nice car and reliable so far . Report Abuse

Not quite a lemon tired , 07/23/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Ok when new, after 4 years many repairs needed. Brakes always wear out. Car sits in garage put interior plastic falls off. Rubber stripping around door comes off, light in radio dim, maintenance extremely high. Do not buy this car it dry rots. Report Abuse

Great for the most part PoLoGT3 , 08/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful After 13 yrs its having some problems but just some things that can't be avoided with time except the brakes wearing so often. Report Abuse