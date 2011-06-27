  1. Home
Used 1992 Mazda 626 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Drive Type: Front wheel drive
Cylinders: Inline 4
Combined MPG: 24
Drivetrain
Drive type: Front wheel drive
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 333.9/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 15.9 gal.
Combined MPG: 24
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque: 130 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine type: Gas
Base engine size: 2.2 l
Horsepower: 110 hp @ 4700 rpm
Cylinders: Inline 4
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Not available
Front Seats
Front head room: 39.0 in.
Front leg room: 43.7 in.
Front shoulder room: 54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room: 37.8 in.
Rear leg room: 36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room: 54.9 in.
Measurements
Length: 179.3 in.
Curb weight: 2690 lbs. / 2610 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place: 15.9 cu.ft.
Height: 55.5 in.
Wheel base: 101.4 in.
Width: 66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Graceful Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Winning Silver Metallic
  • Exceed Green Metallic
  • Crystal White
  • Brave Blue Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Graceful Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Winning Silver Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Exceed Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Crystal White
  • Brave Blue Mica Pearl Metallic
