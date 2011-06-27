Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV200 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,343
|$19,434
|$22,017
|Clean
|$17,121
|$19,186
|$21,728
|Average
|$16,676
|$18,689
|$21,151
|Rough
|$16,232
|$18,193
|$20,573
2020 Nissan NV200 SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,840
|$20,003
|$22,675
|Clean
|$17,611
|$19,747
|$22,378
|Average
|$17,154
|$19,236
|$21,783
|Rough
|$16,697
|$18,725
|$21,187