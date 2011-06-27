  1. Home
2018 Nissan NV Cargo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,830$21,423$24,423
Clean$18,445$20,988$23,906
Average$17,677$20,117$22,870
Rough$16,909$19,247$21,835
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,541$25,646$29,237
Clean$22,081$25,125$28,617
Average$21,161$24,083$27,378
Rough$20,241$23,040$26,138
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,401$23,444$25,829
Clean$20,964$22,968$25,282
Average$20,091$22,015$24,187
Rough$19,217$21,062$23,092
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,698$22,410$25,549
Clean$19,296$21,955$25,007
Average$18,492$21,044$23,924
Rough$17,688$20,133$22,841
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,969$24,994$28,495
Clean$21,521$24,487$27,891
Average$20,624$23,471$26,683
Rough$19,728$22,455$25,475
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,036$20,520$23,394
Clean$17,668$20,103$22,898
Average$16,932$19,269$21,906
Rough$16,196$18,436$20,915
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,520$23,347$26,617
Clean$20,102$22,873$26,052
Average$19,264$21,924$24,924
Rough$18,427$20,975$23,795
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,165$22,661$25,555
Clean$19,754$22,201$25,013
Average$18,931$21,280$23,930
Rough$18,108$20,359$22,846
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,425$23,965$26,913
Clean$20,988$23,478$26,342
Average$20,113$22,504$25,201
Rough$19,239$21,530$24,060
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,420$24,370$27,783
Clean$20,983$23,875$27,194
Average$20,108$22,885$26,016
Rough$19,234$21,894$24,838
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,914$23,555$26,615
Clean$20,487$23,077$26,051
Average$19,633$22,119$24,923
Rough$18,780$21,162$23,795
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,434$24,387$27,802
Clean$20,997$23,892$27,213
Average$20,122$22,901$26,034
Rough$19,247$21,909$24,856
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,765$27,038$30,826
Clean$23,280$26,489$30,172
Average$22,310$25,390$28,865
Rough$21,340$24,291$27,558
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,033$25,068$28,578
Clean$21,583$24,558$27,972
Average$20,684$23,540$26,761
Rough$19,785$22,521$25,549
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,991$25,020$28,525
Clean$21,543$24,512$27,921
Average$20,645$23,495$26,711
Rough$19,748$22,478$25,502
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,511$21,061$24,010
Clean$18,134$20,633$23,501
Average$17,378$19,777$22,483
Rough$16,623$18,921$21,466
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,933$22,679$25,856
Clean$19,527$22,218$25,308
Average$18,713$21,296$24,211
Rough$17,900$20,375$23,115
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,439$23,253$26,511
Clean$20,022$22,781$25,949
Average$19,188$21,836$24,825
Rough$18,354$20,891$23,701
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Nissan NV Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,668 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,103 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan NV Cargo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,668 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,103 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Nissan NV Cargo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,668 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,103 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Nissan NV Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Nissan NV Cargo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo ranges from $16,196 to $23,394, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Nissan NV Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.