  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan LEAF
  4. 2020 Nissan LEAF
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Nissan LEAF Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,354$28,001$30,094
Clean$26,003$27,634$29,681
Average$25,299$26,898$28,853
Rough$24,596$26,163$28,025
Sell my 2020 Nissan LEAF with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan LEAF near you
Estimated values
2020 Nissan LEAF S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,247$30,495$33,332
Clean$27,870$30,094$32,873
Average$27,116$29,293$31,957
Rough$26,362$28,492$31,040
Sell my 2020 Nissan LEAF with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan LEAF near you
Estimated values
2020 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,793$23,290$25,187
Clean$21,502$22,984$24,841
Average$20,920$22,373$24,148
Rough$20,339$21,761$23,456
Sell my 2020 Nissan LEAF with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan LEAF near you
Estimated values
2020 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,650$21,125$22,989
Clean$19,388$20,847$22,673
Average$18,863$20,292$22,041
Rough$18,339$19,737$21,409
Sell my 2020 Nissan LEAF with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan LEAF near you
Estimated values
2020 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,735$34,261$37,448
Clean$31,311$33,811$36,933
Average$30,464$32,911$35,903
Rough$29,617$32,011$34,874
Sell my 2020 Nissan LEAF with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan LEAF near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Nissan LEAF on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Nissan LEAF with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,502 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,984 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan LEAF is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Nissan LEAF with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,502 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,984 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Nissan LEAF, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Nissan LEAF with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,502 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,984 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Nissan LEAF. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Nissan LEAF and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Nissan LEAF ranges from $20,339 to $25,187, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Nissan LEAF is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.