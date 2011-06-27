Estimated values
2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,354
|$28,001
|$30,094
|Clean
|$26,003
|$27,634
|$29,681
|Average
|$25,299
|$26,898
|$28,853
|Rough
|$24,596
|$26,163
|$28,025
Estimated values
2020 Nissan LEAF S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,247
|$30,495
|$33,332
|Clean
|$27,870
|$30,094
|$32,873
|Average
|$27,116
|$29,293
|$31,957
|Rough
|$26,362
|$28,492
|$31,040
Estimated values
2020 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,793
|$23,290
|$25,187
|Clean
|$21,502
|$22,984
|$24,841
|Average
|$20,920
|$22,373
|$24,148
|Rough
|$20,339
|$21,761
|$23,456
Estimated values
2020 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,650
|$21,125
|$22,989
|Clean
|$19,388
|$20,847
|$22,673
|Average
|$18,863
|$20,292
|$22,041
|Rough
|$18,339
|$19,737
|$21,409
Estimated values
2020 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,735
|$34,261
|$37,448
|Clean
|$31,311
|$33,811
|$36,933
|Average
|$30,464
|$32,911
|$35,903
|Rough
|$29,617
|$32,011
|$34,874