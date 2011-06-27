Estimated values
2013 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,046
|$11,912
|$14,291
|Clean
|$8,676
|$11,413
|$13,675
|Average
|$7,936
|$10,413
|$12,441
|Rough
|$7,195
|$9,414
|$11,208
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,910
|$13,180
|$15,070
|Clean
|$10,463
|$12,627
|$14,420
|Average
|$9,570
|$11,521
|$13,119
|Rough
|$8,677
|$10,416
|$11,819
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,004
|$10,679
|$12,901
|Clean
|$7,676
|$10,231
|$12,345
|Average
|$7,021
|$9,335
|$11,231
|Rough
|$6,366
|$8,440
|$10,118
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,269
|$13,273
|$15,770
|Clean
|$9,849
|$12,717
|$15,089
|Average
|$9,008
|$11,603
|$13,728
|Rough
|$8,167
|$10,490
|$12,367
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,653
|$12,571
|$14,993
|Clean
|$9,258
|$12,044
|$14,346
|Average
|$8,468
|$10,989
|$13,052
|Rough
|$7,677
|$9,935
|$11,758
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,878
|$11,867
|$14,348
|Clean
|$8,514
|$11,369
|$13,729
|Average
|$7,787
|$10,374
|$12,490
|Rough
|$7,061
|$9,378
|$11,252
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,057
|$15,585
|$18,514
|Clean
|$11,564
|$14,931
|$17,715
|Average
|$10,577
|$13,624
|$16,117
|Rough
|$9,589
|$12,316
|$14,520