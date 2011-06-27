Estimated values
2018 Toyota Yaris LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,290
|$11,297
|$12,497
|Clean
|$10,048
|$11,035
|$12,192
|Average
|$9,563
|$10,511
|$11,580
|Rough
|$9,078
|$9,987
|$10,969
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,567
|$14,209
|$16,144
|Clean
|$12,271
|$13,880
|$15,749
|Average
|$11,679
|$13,220
|$14,959
|Rough
|$11,086
|$12,561
|$14,170
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,352
|$13,293
|$15,561
|Clean
|$11,084
|$12,984
|$15,181
|Average
|$10,549
|$12,367
|$14,420
|Rough
|$10,014
|$11,750
|$13,658
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,778
|$12,337
|$14,168
|Clean
|$10,524
|$12,051
|$13,821
|Average
|$10,016
|$11,478
|$13,128
|Rough
|$9,509
|$10,906
|$12,435
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,964
|$11,598
|$13,508
|Clean
|$9,729
|$11,329
|$13,178
|Average
|$9,260
|$10,791
|$12,517
|Rough
|$8,790
|$10,252
|$11,856
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,508
|$13,170
|$15,122
|Clean
|$11,236
|$12,864
|$14,752
|Average
|$10,694
|$12,253
|$14,012
|Rough
|$10,152
|$11,642
|$13,273
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,519
|$12,208
|$14,185
|Clean
|$10,271
|$11,925
|$13,838
|Average
|$9,775
|$11,359
|$13,144
|Rough
|$9,280
|$10,792
|$12,450