Estimated values
2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,511
|$17,203
|$18,848
|Clean
|$14,760
|$16,381
|$17,916
|Average
|$13,256
|$14,738
|$16,052
|Rough
|$11,752
|$13,094
|$14,187
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,495
|$15,175
|$16,795
|Clean
|$12,841
|$14,450
|$15,964
|Average
|$11,533
|$13,000
|$14,303
|Rough
|$10,225
|$11,551
|$12,642
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,974
|$15,659
|$17,287
|Clean
|$13,297
|$14,912
|$16,432
|Average
|$11,942
|$13,416
|$14,723
|Rough
|$10,587
|$11,920
|$13,013