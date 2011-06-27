Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,726
|$19,795
|$22,407
|Clean
|$17,401
|$19,438
|$21,983
|Average
|$16,751
|$18,724
|$21,136
|Rough
|$16,101
|$18,009
|$20,288
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,410
|$23,908
|$27,064
|Clean
|$21,017
|$23,477
|$26,552
|Average
|$20,232
|$22,614
|$25,528
|Rough
|$19,447
|$21,752
|$24,504