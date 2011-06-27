Estimated values
1992 Toyota Camry DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$692
|$1,393
|$1,775
|Clean
|$608
|$1,228
|$1,565
|Average
|$442
|$899
|$1,146
|Rough
|$275
|$570
|$726
Estimated values
1992 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$763
|$1,473
|$1,861
|Clean
|$671
|$1,299
|$1,641
|Average
|$488
|$950
|$1,201
|Rough
|$304
|$602
|$761
Estimated values
1992 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$804
|$1,858
|$2,430
|Clean
|$707
|$1,638
|$2,143
|Average
|$513
|$1,199
|$1,568
|Rough
|$320
|$760
|$994
Estimated values
1992 Toyota Camry DX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$853
|$1,650
|$2,083
|Clean
|$750
|$1,455
|$1,837
|Average
|$545
|$1,065
|$1,345
|Rough
|$339
|$675
|$852
Estimated values
1992 Toyota Camry DX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$692
|$1,390
|$1,771
|Clean
|$608
|$1,226
|$1,561
|Average
|$442
|$897
|$1,143
|Rough
|$275
|$568
|$724
Estimated values
1992 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$818
|$1,719
|$2,209
|Clean
|$720
|$1,516
|$1,948
|Average
|$523
|$1,109
|$1,426
|Rough
|$326
|$703
|$903
Estimated values
1992 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$736
|$1,625
|$2,107
|Clean
|$648
|$1,433
|$1,858
|Average
|$470
|$1,048
|$1,360
|Rough
|$293
|$664
|$862
Estimated values
1992 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$748
|$1,760
|$2,311
|Clean
|$658
|$1,552
|$2,037
|Average
|$478
|$1,136
|$1,491
|Rough
|$298
|$720
|$945
Estimated values
1992 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$786
|$1,598
|$2,041
|Clean
|$691
|$1,409
|$1,799
|Average
|$502
|$1,031
|$1,317
|Rough
|$313
|$653
|$835
Estimated values
1992 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$860
|$1,632
|$2,052
|Clean
|$757
|$1,439
|$1,810
|Average
|$549
|$1,053
|$1,325
|Rough
|$342
|$667
|$839