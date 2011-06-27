Estimated values
1999 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,331
|$2,188
|$2,657
|Clean
|$1,172
|$1,931
|$2,345
|Average
|$853
|$1,417
|$1,721
|Rough
|$535
|$903
|$1,097
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,502
|$2,556
|$3,132
|Clean
|$1,323
|$2,256
|$2,765
|Average
|$964
|$1,656
|$2,029
|Rough
|$604
|$1,056
|$1,294
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,443
|$2,403
|$2,928
|Clean
|$1,270
|$2,121
|$2,584
|Average
|$926
|$1,557
|$1,897
|Rough
|$581
|$992
|$1,209