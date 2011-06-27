Estimated values
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,286
|$22,743
|$24,551
|Clean
|$20,783
|$22,220
|$23,951
|Average
|$19,777
|$21,175
|$22,750
|Rough
|$18,771
|$20,129
|$21,550
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,645
|$21,083
|$22,860
|Clean
|$19,181
|$20,599
|$22,301
|Average
|$18,253
|$19,630
|$21,184
|Rough
|$17,324
|$18,661
|$20,066
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,805
|$25,308
|$27,189
|Clean
|$23,242
|$24,726
|$26,525
|Average
|$22,117
|$23,563
|$25,195
|Rough
|$20,993
|$22,400
|$23,866