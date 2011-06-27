Used 2004 Mazda 6 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Heavily used when bought, and still running strong Cameron B , 02/01/2016 s 4dr Sport Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I bought the car almost 7 years ago now with just under 100,000 miles on the car for $5,800. My 6 came with all of the bells and whistles possible (Bose, leather, sunroof, etc.) and has really never had many problems at all. I have had to replace a few parts here and there, however for owning a car for so long and now with about 170,000 miles there is not a car on the road that I trust more. The best part about the car is how it looks and performs. It is not a supercar, muscle car, or really even a sports car, however for a 4-door sedan it is very sporty. The 5-speed transmission is great (never had a problem and I am still on the original clutch), especially when you want to wind it up on a curvy backroad. There is plenty of power from the engine. The gas mileage in the car could be better, but for the fun that you can have in this car, the mileage really is not bad. Cosmetically, my 6 has held up great. I have the Blazing Copper Metallic color, which is orange and difficult to keep clean at times, but the car looks great. For the era the car was made in the mid-2000s, you will not find a better looking car. The Accords, Camrys, and anything else you look at of the same years have not held up in how they look over the years. Lastly, whenever I have gotten bored with the car or wanted to make a change I could. I replaced the stock Bose headunit with Bluetooth/Navigation system, I put a roof rack on it, and a couple of other minor things to help me continue enjoying my car. All-and-all this car has been great, and I would recomend it to anyone. The price is affordable and you get great bang-for-your-buck that every used car owner wants. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love it! michiganman25 , 01/30/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Bought my wagon in March 2010 with 100k on the odometer, now has 118k on it and going strong. The not so great: Just replaced shocks and struts, which was not cheap but now she drives like a new car. I've also replaced a belt tensioner and a power steering line in the year i've had it. The back hatch has always been tricky to open, and i havent been thrilled with the paint quality, but it still looks beautiful when its cleaned up. The good: Runs like a champ, tons of cargo space, nice interior, handles great, awesome bose sound system, and lots of other great options. I get compliments on it all the time, it is one sexy wagon! Report Abuse

So Far It's Good meathead1986 , 10/13/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've owned this car for a few months and so far I couldn't be much happier with my purchase. I was told when i bought it that the catalytic converters had already been replaced in it which disappointed me but we made the purchase anyways. The ride on the new Hancock tires was amazing. For a front wheel drive car this thing handles amazing. The hatch offers a lot of potential for mass cargo so I intend to use it next year for a cross country trip. Gas mileage could be a little better but when switching from an SUV I can't really complain all that much. The only bad thing about the vehicle I've found is the turning radius. It's pretty horrible and my old SUV could out turn it. Report Abuse

the plus-size Mazda 3 treeweezel , 05/12/2014 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I like how the wagon looks like a grown-up Mazda3 both in size and style. Classed-up, but still with some spunk. We have a BMW 530 wagon near identical in size, power and age, and there is absolutely no deprivation in taking the Mazda. More trunk and backseat, even. The 3.0 V6 brings the heat at high revs, but feels like much less engine at lower revs. Gutless under 2000 rpm and an absolute dog below 1500 rpm, you'll need to shift often. First gear is tall and if you let the clutch in too fast it'll really leave you out to dry. The engine also goes through oil and spark plugs kinda quickly, and the lack of replaceable fuel filter worries me. Report Abuse