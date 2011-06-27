Used 2017 Mazda 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Traded in my 2015 for the 2017 - Awesome decision! Alicia , 02/14/2017 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful I bought a 2015 Mazda 3 GT two years ago this month and loved the car. I'd done a lot of research before the purchase. However, there were a few things I wanted appearance-wise that were just not available in the 2015 model. Fast-forward to 2017 and they are available now! It was an easy decision to trade my 2015 for the 2017 - same exact color and trim, just a newer - more beautiful - version. The update to the turn signals in the side-view mirrors was something I wanted and now I have. The interior is comparable to the Mazda 6 now and is absolutely breathtaking. I feel the car is timeless and I will be happy with this purchase for the next decade at least. The ride is more quiet, too. That was one of the few areas of improvement I felt the 2015 model needed and they have definitely delivered on improving the road noise in the 2017 model. The car is so elegant and looks just like a luxury car without the luxury price tag. The headlights are awesome. I had LED's before but now the fog lights are also LED and the fact that the headlights turn in the direction your steering wheel is going in is such a nice touch. The heated steering wheel is also a welcome addition to this car as I have used it a few times since I got the car a week and a half ago. Also, the tires seem to grip the road more. I drove in rain today and did not have any instances of fear (I am not the best rain/sleet/snow driver, lol; I drive 20 mph on the highway). But I was pleased with the drive. Everything about this car screams class and style. The interior is so much more of an upgrade than its predecessor. I did not like the red stitching throughout the leather seats and this car does not have that (yay). The dashboard materials are nicer and the center console is really nice, too. I have seen complaints about the car not having an armrest - well the entire center console IS an armrest and is not low at all. It feels the same as the 2015 model to me. I could go on and on about this car. If you are interested in it, I'd get it! You won't be disappointed. Even the changes to the digital tachometer and speedometer and the heads-up display lettering changing (it was green and is now white), I really think Mazda paid so much attention to detail on this vehicle. Luckily, I have not had to use the Smart City Brake System yet (fingers crossed I never have to), but I am glad it is an available feature. So once again, if you are in the market for a car and are eyeing the 2017 Mazda 3 (especially the GT trim), you will not regret your decision if you purchase it. Love, love , love mine!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love the new 2017 sedan! Kim Dinh , 10/20/2016 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 27 of 29 people found this review helpful Mazda wasn't on my list of cars to research but when I stopped in a dealership to look at a CX5, this 2017 Mazda 3 caught my eyes. The car looks sleek with its Machine Gray Metallic exterior combined with black leather interior, I had to take it out for a test drive. Surprisingly, it drives really nice and quiet, and fits nicely for a small person. Can't beat mileage either especially when I do mostly short distance, city driving. The gas tank is smaller than my previous cars so I do have to fill it up more often, but it can go a distance. One thing I wish it did come with the car is XM radio - I had it for the last 6 years and it was hard to go back to normal radio, but at least you can stream Spotify or anything from your phone using bluetooth connection. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Having fun with "sport" mode Steven Rosengren , 02/11/2017 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful Mazda builds great cars! I just purchased a new 2017 Mazda 3 GT in Jet Black Mica and it is really beautiful. This is the first car where I have tried "sport" mode and it was awesome. I really was able to drive the car more aggressively and it put a smile on my face. The 2.5L engine and transmission are very smooth and responsive. I love the feel of the leather wrapped steering wheel and this car really corners on rails. The car feels premium and has a firm but really nice ride. I also love to turn back and look at the car when I park it, it makes me feel all happy inside. Take a test drive, it is a really nice car if you want something sporty. Update: My Mazda 3 Grand Touring is really an amazing car. The performance and handling is superior and I continue to be impressed after 6 months of ownership. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It's the keys! JR , 11/20/2017 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful So, this is going to seem like a strange review to most of you out there. I'll touch on a few of the pros and cons of the vehicle itself, but the most impressive feature of this car was the keys. I rented the Mazda 3 during a recent visit to the Big Island of Hawaii. Over twelve days I drove all over the island and got to know the car pretty well. It's a very nice vehicle. Sleek looking, comfortable, handles well and gets excellent gas mileage. I had never used a back-up camera before and now I'm sold on the things thanks to the Mazda 3. The traction and handling in rain and dirt roads was excellent and the vehicle was basically fun to drive. This particular car didn't have navigation, so I can't report on that. The only thing I didn't really care about was the sound/"entertainment" system, which wasn't very intuitive and was kind of a hassle to navigate. It took me a couple of days of fiddling around with it to get it dialed-in. Once I did, the sound quality with the radio and an iPod was quite good. All in all it's a sporty, fun and comfortable car to drive..... I was in Hawaii mainly to do some scuba diving and this is where the keys come in. On one particular dive I went down to 99 feet and spent 50 minutes at or below 42 feet. It was a great dive and I got back on the boat wanting more. As I pulled off my wetsuit, I was shocked to discover that I had left the car keys (Fob) in the shorts that I wore under the wetsuit :( I immediately realized that the keys had been down to 99 feet (significant water pressure down there) and that they were probably toast after the deep dive. They even felt a little heavier, and I was already thinking of how I would have to contact the rental company, explain my screw-up, and (hopefully) still be eligible to rent another car from them. Even the Dive Masters were ribbing me a bit over what I had done. At the end of the day I fatalistically approached the car and tried opening the trunk using the keyless Fob. It worked. At least now I could put my gear in the trunk. Next I tried unlocking the doors and that worked too! By then I knew I was golden; astonished and relieved since the car has a keyless ignition. The keys continued to work flawlessly for the next eight days. So, I can't really say much more about the car, but if it's built like the keyless Fob I'm totally sold on the 2017 Mazda 3. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse