Used 2007 Mazda 3 s Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2007 3
Overview
$18,630
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$18,630
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$18,630
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$18,630
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower156 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$18,630
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$18,630
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$18,630
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$18,630
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$18,630
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$18,630
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$18,630
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$18,630
Front track60.2 in.
Length176.8 in.
Curb weight2983 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height57.7 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
$18,630
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Blue Mica
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Black Mica
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Galaxy Gray Mica
  • Phantom Purple Mica
  • True Red
  • Aurora Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$18,630
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$18,630
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$18,630
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
