Used 2013 Mazda 2 Consumer Reviews

Mazda 2 after 250 miles. Again after 40,000 miles mikeinct , 04/02/2013 Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 52 of 52 people found this review helpful I had concerns about the Mazda 2 based on other reviewers reports. So far my experience has been very positive. I almost bought a Honda Fit base. But for less money I bought the Mazda2 Touring MT. My feeling is that the Mazda is sportier and more fun to drive. Also I am finding that with careful use of the stick you can get much better economy than reported by EPA. On stop and go commute my mpg is mid to high thirties. I have yet to spend much time on the highway but I won't be surprised to see over 40. I like the interior and the exterior. The build quality is evident. Everything inside and on the dash is intuitive. More later... After 40,000 the Mazda 2 runs fine. It has been good in the winter and gets great gas mileage ~ 35 to 40 mpg. The only problem I had was front rotor warping at 25,000 which I repaired. Not under warranty. I expect to run the car for many more inexpensive years.....Mike After 60,000 miles the Mazda runs fine. I did have to redo the front rotors again. When they warped the first time the fix was to resurface and this was not a good idea. I should have insisted on new rotors. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

The Mazda2 is for the car enthusiast of the "B" segment. marvinloldham , 10/04/2013 45 of 45 people found this review helpful I have two types of cars: The sports car I love and the work car I need. It was time for me to replace my need car. so I wanted, cheep, easy to maintain, great mpg, and it had to be A STICK! I looked at the Mazda2, Ford Fiesta, Hyundai accent, Chevy Sonic, and the Honda fit. Let make it REAL easy for you since I drove them all. If you need cargo hauling-- go with the Honda fit. If you want to be under the radar and the best warranty-- go with the Hyundai Accent. If you need bells and whistles- Go with the Ford Fiesta. If you need a compromise of the previous three --- Go with the Chevy Sonic. But if you like a car that acts & feels like a sports car--- Mazda2 hands down! Report Abuse

Shhh...don't tell anyone why you REALLY bought it. troyohchatter , 01/30/2015 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful $14K out the door (I got a deal!), no options, no infotainment to speak of; just a small Japanese hatchback. Basic transportation. And for that purpose, in and of itself, it was well worth the money to buy. But it's so much more. It's like driving a go-cart to work every day. The steering is spot on, brakes are fantastic, and the handling overall is unbelievable. The seats are sporty and comfortable and the ergonomics are the best I have seen in a long time. Furthermore, no options still means you get keyless entry, windows, locks, and an iPod/MP3 capable sound system. Just an overall good car. Report Abuse

Back to Driving, a car that's not an appliance David Strain , 03/28/2016 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I'm a fan of cars that drive well, and are not complicated. The Mazda2 with its five speed manual, a very smooth shifting manual, fits this bill perfectly. Like the Mazda Miata it is not overpowered but its elegant manual shifter more than compensates, and at highway speeds is both comfortable and secure. We drove from San Francisco to Phoenix to Giants spring training and enjoyed the ride at least as much as we had in larger cars like the VW Passat. It's not a rocket so passing on two lane roads requires judgment (and distance). There were two of us; the back seat is fine for children and comfortable for adults in the Bay Area. It's a hatchback and we could put two suitcases in the "trunk," and of course much more by lowering the back seats. Parking is amazing . . . the car is 144 inches long. There's no touchscreen . . . the things you need get going by buttons, some on the steering wheel. A wonderful car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse