  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati Quattroporte
  4. Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte
  5. Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Quattroporte
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Quattroportes for sale
List Price
$59,500
Used Quattroporte for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Super car luxury sedan

H, 04/11/2018
S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I leased this Maserati in July 2017. The color is type of gray named as "Grigio ". in side is mixed brown leather and silk by famous Italian suit designer Ermenegildo Zegna. It is a heavy large sedan. It is very roomy inside. Although there are few parts from Chrysler, but those mixed with very nice stitched leather, and it really doesn't bother me. I enjoy much every morning turning on the engine and hearing the load raspy sound of Ferrari built engine ! The seats are not too sporty like BMW or Porsche with lots of side support. They are just fine ! It takes time to learn how to use the shifter. Now after 9 months I am doing great on changing gears with shifter- no steering wheel shift paddle- If you drive more than 30 miles a day you will pay much for gas, and need more maintenance , and maybe not a every day driving car ! You don't need to show off and push the sport button for loader engine note, other cars will slow down to just take a look. Many times I heard " This is a really beautiful car " ! Formidable luxury the original race-bred luxury sedan you can drive everyday- so far no single problem. I pay about 6o $ every 2 weeks.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Quattroportes for sale

Related Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles