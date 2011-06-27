Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte Sedan Consumer Reviews
Super car luxury sedan
I leased this Maserati in July 2017. The color is type of gray named as "Grigio ". in side is mixed brown leather and silk by famous Italian suit designer Ermenegildo Zegna. It is a heavy large sedan. It is very roomy inside. Although there are few parts from Chrysler, but those mixed with very nice stitched leather, and it really doesn't bother me. I enjoy much every morning turning on the engine and hearing the load raspy sound of Ferrari built engine ! The seats are not too sporty like BMW or Porsche with lots of side support. They are just fine ! It takes time to learn how to use the shifter. Now after 9 months I am doing great on changing gears with shifter- no steering wheel shift paddle- If you drive more than 30 miles a day you will pay much for gas, and need more maintenance , and maybe not a every day driving car ! You don't need to show off and push the sport button for loader engine note, other cars will slow down to just take a look. Many times I heard " This is a really beautiful car " ! Formidable luxury the original race-bred luxury sedan you can drive everyday- so far no single problem. I pay about 6o $ every 2 weeks.
