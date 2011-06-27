Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte GTS GranSport Consumer Reviews
Hated it!!
While the allure of a big Ferrari engine and the luxury of a beautiful leather and carbon fiber interior seems like it should be love at first sight, the unfortunate truth is that this car also has some terrible flaws that you should be aware of. First and the worst is the Auto Stop/Start function. This gas saving feature is terrible and there is no quick and easy button anywhere to turn it off, instead you have to scroll through the menu on the steering wheel to find it and turn it off every time you get in the car. If not, when the engine stops at every light, the AC starts blowing warm air and it becomes very uncomfortable. Add to this the Air recirculate button does not stay engage, so you are greeted with warm exhaust. Whoever designed a pull out tray to put your phone on should be fired. It has a folding door that you can not close if you actually plug your phone into the car's USB outlet, why? Terrible design. The cup holders are too shallow and small to put your large iPhone in and there is no other place besides inside the center consul to put your phone. The Apple CarPlay integration is terrible to switch between it and the Maserati controls. Yes, it is fast, but it also feels uncontrolled. This is no Porsche 911. It is a monster and it drives like one. Add to that it gets about 8-10MPG and it will cost you a quarter tank of gas every time you go out to dinner. Went back to driving my 6 year old Volt and sold this POS at a local car auction for half what I paid for it just 16 months before. Worse car ever!!
