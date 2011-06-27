Used 2005 Maserati Quattroporte Base Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2005 Quattroporte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$95,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG12
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/333.2 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower396 hp @ 7250 rpm
Torque326 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power driver seatyes
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
leatheryes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4375 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Front track62.3 in.
Height56.6 in.
Length198.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.1 cu.ft.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.6 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Wheel base120.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio
  • Blu Sebring
  • Blu Malago
  • Bronzo Montecarlo
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Bianco Eldorado
  • Acquamarina
  • Grigio Palladio
  • Argento Luna Metallic
  • Grigio Nuvolari Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Nero
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
  • Verde Goodwood Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Blu Medio, leather
  • Blu Navy, leather
  • Bordeaux, leather
  • Avorio, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Cuoio, leather
  • Grigio Medio, leather
  • Grigio Chiaro, leather
  • Nero, leather
  • Cuoio Sella, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone front suspensionyes
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
