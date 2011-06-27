  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati GranTurismo
  4. Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo Features & Specs

More about the 2011 GranTurismo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$118,900
See GranTurismo Inventory
Starting MSRP
$122,500
See GranTurismo Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1515
Total Seating44
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.1/454.0 mi.295.1/454.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.22.7 gal.
Combined MPG1515
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
Torque339 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm361 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l4.7 l
Horsepower405 hp @ 7100 rpm433 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.35.1 ft.
Valves3232
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
front head airbagsyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
Interior Carbon Fiber Package - Evolution IInoyes
GT S Design Interiornoyes
Interior Carbon Fiber Packagenoyes
Interior Carbon Fiber Package - Evolution Inoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesno
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
11 total speakersyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
remote trunk releaseyesyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyesno
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesno
Climate controlyesyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyesno
trunk lightyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
suede and leather steering wheelnoyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashnoyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobnoyes
leather and wood trim on doorsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
Alcantara Headlineryesyes
Interior Carpet Color Upon Requestyesyes
Walnut Briarwood Interior Trimyesyes
Upper/Lower Dashboard and Rear Shelf - Color Upon Requestyesyes
Perforated Leatheryesyes
Floor Mat Piping Color Upon Requestyesyes
Stitching Color On Requestyesyes
Steering Wheel, Gear Shift Knob and Boot in Colored Leatheryesyes
High Gloss Painted Interior Wood Trimyesyes
Wenge Wood Interior Trimyesno
Steering Wheel in Wood Trim and Black Leatheryesyes
Padouk Wood Interior Trimyesyes
Moonwood Interior Trimyesyes
Dual-Color Interior w/Full Leatheryesyes
Steering Wheel in Wood Trim and Colored Leatheryesyes
Steering Wheel in Carbon Finish and Black Leathernoyes
Maserati Paddle Shifters "Trofeo Design"noyes
Door Sills in Composite Fibernoyes
Rosewood Interior Trimnoyes
MC Design Aluminum Driving Pedalsnoyes
Steering Wheel in Composite Fiber Trim and Black Leathernoyes
Titan Tex Interior Trimnoyes
Alu Tex Interior Trimnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
10 -way power passenger seatyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
premium leatheryesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.54.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
premium leather/alcantaranoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
Rear head room35.8 in.35.8 in.
Rear leg room30.1 in.30.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.52.1 in.
folding center armrestyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
19" Grigio Mercury V-Style Wheelsyesno
Colored Caliper - Yellowyesyes
Car Coveryesyes
Bianco Fuji Pearlescent Paintyesyes
20" Birdcage Design Wheelsyesyes
Colored Caliper - Redyesno
Colored Caliper - Titaniumyesyes
20" Grigio Mercury Birdcage Design Wheelsyesyes
Colored Caliper - Blueyesyes
Colored Caliper - Aluminumyesyes
Matte Finish Special Paint Colorsyesyes
20" Grigio Mercury Trident Style Wheelsnoyes
Shadow Line Trimnoyes
Colored Caliper - Blacknoyes
20" Grigio Mercury Neptune Design Wheelsnoyes
Exhaust Pipes in Dark Looknoyes
Aero Package in Carbon Fibernoyes
20" Trident Design Wheelsnoyes
Underdoor Sills in Dark Looknoyes
20" Glossy Black Neptune Design Alloy Wheelsnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
Front track62.4 in.62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.2 cu.ft.9.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4147 lbs.4147 lbs.
Gross weight4962 lbs.4962 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.9.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.no
Length192.2 in.192.2 in.
Height53.3 in.53.3 in.
EPA interior volume95.2 cu.ft.no
Wheel base115.8 in.115.8 in.
Width75.4 in.75.4 in.
Rear track62.6 in.62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
  • Bianco Fuji Pearlescent
  • Rosso Mondiale
  • Blu Mediterraneo
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Blu Oceano Metallic
  • Out of Range Paint Color
  • Nero
  • Bianco Eldorado
  • Grigio Nuvolari
  • Giallo Granturismo
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
  • Bianco Fuji Pearlescent
  • Rosso Mondiale
  • Blu Mediterraneo
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Blu Oceano Metallic
  • Out of Range Paint Color
  • Nero
  • Bianco Eldorado
  • Grigio Nuvolari
  • Giallo Granturismo
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Blu Profondita, premium leather
  • Grigio Medio, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Rosso Corallo, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Pearl Beige, premium leather
  • Avorio, premium leather
  • Marrone Corniola, premium leather
  • Blu Profondita, premium leather
  • Grigio Medio, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Rosso Corallo, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Pearl Beige, premium leather
  • Avorio, premium leather
  • Marrone Corniola, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
285/40R Z tiresyesno
Performance tiresyesyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyesno
alloy wheelsyesyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsnoyes
285/30R20 tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$118,900
Starting MSRP
$122,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See GranTurismo InventorySee GranTurismo Inventory

Related Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles