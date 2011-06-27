  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
2005 Maserati GranSport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Ferrari-derived V8, Italian looks and personality, relatively large backseat and trunk, a healthy warranty.
  • Awkward driving position, shifts from electrohydraulic manual transmission not always smooth, some high-end luxury features not available, handling not as dynamic as some competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though it has some faults, the Maserati GranSport is a worthwhile alternative to more common German high-end performance coupes.

2005 Highlights

The Maserati GranSport is an enhanced performance variant of the regular Maserati Coupe.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Maserati GranSport.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mama Mia!
Edward Mantini,05/08/2005
Both the performance and the craftmanship of the 2005 Maserati GranSport Coupe reflect the passion of the people that make and own this vehicle. I have owned many BMWs and Porsches but none compare to this beautiful machine.
After Two Years...
Big John,03/15/2007
this car still has it all! My neighbor has a New BMW M5 with the V10 505 HP engine, and although it is a bit quicker than the Gransport or my Quattroporte, it doesn't come close to the feel of driving an Italian piece of hand crafted artwork. Keep in mind my Maserati, even after two years, sees the mechanics only for routine service, whereas the M5...well, let's just say it is a very lonely automobile, constantly craving companionship at the dealer. The biggest bonus is the sound...nobody can duplicate the sound of a Ferrari engine (yes it is a Ferrari engine) purring...just waiting to pounce. It's like listening to a symphony at the Hollywood Bowl. This car is pure sex appeal on wheels!
An Amazing Vehicle
Joel,05/14/2005
Simply put, why would anyone purchase a Porsche Turbo for more money which you can see everywhere? The 2005 Maserati GranSport Coupe is a real head turner and a pleasure to drive. Its handling is unsurpassed and I love the purr of that Ferrari engine. Its engine delivers 400 horses, goes 0-60 in 4.6 seconds and has a 180 mph top end! Be a little different and get this car.
Ultimate Super Car
koban,03/06/2006
More exclusive than a Ferarri, more beautiful than a Lambo, a uniques sound, a fabulous engine, rich interior, lust on wheels, and a great head turner. One of the greatest cars ever built.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
395 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Maserati GranSport features & specs
More about the 2005 Maserati GranSport

Used 2005 Maserati GranSport Overview

The Used 2005 Maserati GranSport is offered in the following submodels: GranSport Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6AM).

