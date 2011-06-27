this car still has it all! My neighbor has a New BMW M5 with the V10 505 HP engine, and although it is a bit quicker than the Gransport or my Quattroporte, it doesn't come close to the feel of driving an Italian piece of hand crafted artwork. Keep in mind my Maserati, even after two years, sees the mechanics only for routine service, whereas the M5...well, let's just say it is a very lonely automobile, constantly craving companionship at the dealer. The biggest bonus is the sound...nobody can duplicate the sound of a Ferrari engine (yes it is a Ferrari engine) purring...just waiting to pounce. It's like listening to a symphony at the Hollywood Bowl. This car is pure sex appeal on wheels!

