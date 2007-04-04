Vehicle overview

Maserati has come full circle. At first, Maserati built beautiful Italian sports cars that possessed speed, style and handling, just like countryman rival Ferrari. After rubbing shoulders with Ferrari through the '50s, '60s and '70s, Maserati stopped building memorable exotic sports cars and instead produced the forgettable BiTurbo of the '80s. Although these twin-turbo coupes (and later convertibles and sedans) were fast, they suffered from bland, anonymous design and horrid reliability. Respect for the Maserati company, as well as the cars themselves, was gone from the U.S. market by the early 1990s.

Oddly enough, Ferrari took control of Maserati in 1998, hoping to restore this once iconic Italian marque to its former glory. Actually, Fiat, the parent company of Ferrari, put up the money and immediately renovated the antiquated Maserati factory in Modena to a modern production facility. The first offspring of this union were the Maserati Coupe and Spyder, designed by Giugiaro's ItalDesign studio. The benefits of the new parentage were immediately obvious -- no less than a near 400-horsepower Ferrari V8 powered the pair, and drivers could choose between a standard six-speed manual (called the GT) or an electrohydraulic six-speed sequential-shifting manual (called the "Cambiocorsa" -- Italian for "racing gearbox"). The Cambiocorsa unit is similar in design to Ferrari's "F1" automated-clutch manual transmission. There is no clutch pedal, and it allows gearshifts to be made in the blink of an eye via paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

The 2006 Maserati GranSport increases the sporting quotient a bit thanks to a few engine tweaks, a revised suspension with a slightly lower ride height, and a stiffer state of tune, bigger wheels and tires and some effective aerodynamic add-ons. The electrohydraulic transmission, tweaked to provide slightly quicker shifting, is also standard with this model. As with the Coupe, the GranSport can be had with the Skyhook active suspension. This system automatically adjusts the stiffness of the suspension according to different road and driving conditions for improved ride comfort and more dynamic sport handling. Similar to modern Ferraris, the GranSport has a "Sport" button on the center console that allows the driver to set many of the car's parameters for more aggressive driving. These include increased damping stiffness for the Skyhook suspension, faster gearshifts and accelerator response and reduced intervention of the stability and traction control systems.

Highlights for the GranSport include the coupe's true four-passenger capacity, an easy-to-drive personality and a measure of exclusivity. Its interior is cheerfully Italian, especially compared to the ergonomically effective but somber cabins of many German performance cars. And while the outlook of long-term Maserati durability is still unknown, at least there's a healthy warranty backing the GranSport. The downside to Maserati GranSport ownership is that its design is getting a bit old and it can't be had with some of the more recent safety features and techno-gadgets. But for those who desire an entertaining luxury coupe with an extra amount of Italian flair, this is a car to certainly check out for 2006.