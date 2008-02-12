Used 2006 Maserati GranSport for Sale Near Me

3 listings
  • 2006 Maserati GranSport
    used

    2006 Maserati GranSport

    13,860 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,800

  • 2005 Maserati GranSport in Silver
    used

    2005 Maserati GranSport

    19,843 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,529

  • 2005 Maserati GranSport
    used

    2005 Maserati GranSport

    31,803 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,995

Addictive car!
CD-F1,12/02/2008
I have owned this car since new for 2 years. Mine is the MC Victory edition. It is one of my favorite cars to drive if not the best. I have and had Ferrari F430, MB Amgs CLK 55, SL 55, Porsche Boxster S. You never get bored of this beauty. The sound is definitely addictive and the handling is great. I must add though that I installed aftermarket anti-roll bars as for track driving the suspension even in sport mode is more GT than Sport car biased (a little soft). I truly enjoy driving this bella machina daily to work and taking it to Lime Rock and put it through its paces! Can't get enough of it. Maserati should consider bringing a newer version of this car. (Not the Gran Turismo)
