Consumer Rating
(11)
2005 Maserati Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Italian looks and personality for under $100,000, optional F1-style transmission, comfortable cockpit, a healthy warranty.
  • A somewhat less well-known and less easily identifiable cousin of Ferrari.
List Price Estimate
$11,645 - $21,891
Edmunds' Expert Review

A compelling combination of performance and luxury at a "bargain" price -- at least in the world of exotics.

2005 Highlights

A new clutch and revised software make the Cambiocorsa transmission a bit smoother.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Maserati Coupe.

5(73%)
4(18%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
11 reviews
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bonding with my Maserati Coupe
Tom R,07/07/2006
Just completed a 2,100 mile round trip from Florida to Tennessee. During this time I got a chance to experience everything the Maserati has to offer. My car was extremely comfortable on long highway in Florida and Georgia were I averaged 80 mph. The Skyhook suspension is amazing, even with ultra low profile performance tires the ride is never harsh in normal or sport mode. In Tennessee on the curvy mountain roads the Shyhook suspension kept the car flat and predictable. It is much easier to drive at high speeds in the curves than my wife's Corvette. Its overall gas mileage for the trip was 21.2 mpg, which is really not too bad especially with the aggressive driving done in TN.
Everyone should own one, but only briefly.
John F.,05/07/2018
Cambiocorsa 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6AM)
This car reminds me of the joke about yacht owners: the two happiest days in a yacht owner's life are the day he or she buys it, and the day he or she sells it. Owning a Coupe teaches you any number of advanced-level life lessons: you have to pay to play; be careful what you wish for; and Italian cars really are as good and bad as people say they are. It's a remarkably affordable exotic, considering its prestige value and premium drivetrain, but mine lived up to its Italian-ness. During the thirteen months I owned it, it was in the shop every month or two, all but once for minor things. And the funny thing was, I didn't really mind--until one day the car's bad points outweighed its good points and I decided to bail. The only big repair was replacing the clutch, and I knew going in that they're good for about 20k miles on average. You really need to know a good independent repair shop--having a dealer replace the clutch would have been three or four times as expensive. Aside from that, the drivetrain is reliable and appears bulletproof. It's the small bits that are always breaking in your hand or falling off. Don't buy a Coupe just for its acceleration or handling: it's fast (and makes great noises), but there's faster, and while the factory sorted out the handling by the end of the model run, they're too heavy to handle great. It's a GT, and a striking one at that, with even more personality than the GranTurismo that replaced it in 2008. Additional perk: people will think you paid way more for it than you did. Besides eating clutches, the Cambiocorsa automated manual has a few rough edges, but I loved it--it shifts with *authority*. And by all means, do not--repeat, DO NOT--actually drive the car. Put miles on it and its value plummets. I bought mine with 12.5k, put 8k on it in one year, and took a beating when I disposed of it. I guess the market expects these cars to be garage queens. Maintenance costs, while frequent, aren't terribly expensive when done by an independent shop, but judging by how impressed the local Maserati dealership was by all my repair receipts, I get the feeling many owners just live with the broken bits and pieces. Finally, be aware that the market for these cars is extremely thin. That's why you get an apparent (but largely illusory) discount on these cars when you buy, and why you give a very real discount when you sell.
For a Hobby Only
sklein,12/22/2006
This car is not all that great. The tires are 90 days backlogged (so buy a new set of four if one goes). It has software problems that cause stalling and no real answer. For $80,000 or there abouts, it is a bit rough (and I am just referring to the time it takes on the phone). The check engine light has been on since I purchased it and when it was "fixed" it lasted two minutes.
Ever see a lemon on wheels?
e,01/20/2008
First a blowout then the sensors couldn't differentiate between a stop sign, red light and intentional turn off of the car. The result was the car spent more time in the shop and with AAA roadside assistance or Maz roadside assistance than on the road with me. The little gear shift is easily broken (esp by valets @ $1500 a pop ) and you can get service for an easy $500-800 anytime it is due. The 1st 2000 miles were awesome. The rest absolutely stunk and I felt extremely insecure. Maybe if I rotated the tires every 5k miles it would have handled better but this turkey is not recommended.
See all 11 reviews of the 2005 Maserati Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
385 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
385 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Maserati Coupe features & specs
More about the 2005 Maserati Coupe

Used 2005 Maserati Coupe Overview

The Used 2005 Maserati Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Coupe. Available styles include Cambiocorsa 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6AM), and GT 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6M).

