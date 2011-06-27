This car reminds me of the joke about yacht owners: the two happiest days in a yacht owner's life are the day he or she buys it, and the day he or she sells it. Owning a Coupe teaches you any number of advanced-level life lessons: you have to pay to play; be careful what you wish for; and Italian cars really are as good and bad as people say they are. It's a remarkably affordable exotic, considering its prestige value and premium drivetrain, but mine lived up to its Italian-ness. During the thirteen months I owned it, it was in the shop every month or two, all but once for minor things. And the funny thing was, I didn't really mind--until one day the car's bad points outweighed its good points and I decided to bail. The only big repair was replacing the clutch, and I knew going in that they're good for about 20k miles on average. You really need to know a good independent repair shop--having a dealer replace the clutch would have been three or four times as expensive. Aside from that, the drivetrain is reliable and appears bulletproof. It's the small bits that are always breaking in your hand or falling off. Don't buy a Coupe just for its acceleration or handling: it's fast (and makes great noises), but there's faster, and while the factory sorted out the handling by the end of the model run, they're too heavy to handle great. It's a GT, and a striking one at that, with even more personality than the GranTurismo that replaced it in 2008. Additional perk: people will think you paid way more for it than you did. Besides eating clutches, the Cambiocorsa automated manual has a few rough edges, but I loved it--it shifts with *authority*. And by all means, do not--repeat, DO NOT--actually drive the car. Put miles on it and its value plummets. I bought mine with 12.5k, put 8k on it in one year, and took a beating when I disposed of it. I guess the market expects these cars to be garage queens. Maintenance costs, while frequent, aren't terribly expensive when done by an independent shop, but judging by how impressed the local Maserati dealership was by all my repair receipts, I get the feeling many owners just live with the broken bits and pieces. Finally, be aware that the market for these cars is extremely thin. That's why you get an apparent (but largely illusory) discount on these cars when you buy, and why you give a very real discount when you sell.

