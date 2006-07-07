Used 2005 Maserati Coupe for Sale Near Me

Just completed a 2,100 mile round trip from Florida to Tennessee. During this time I got a chance to experience everything the Maserati has to offer. My car was extremely comfortable on long highway in Florida and Georgia were I averaged 80 mph. The Skyhook suspension is amazing, even with ultra low profile performance tires the ride is never harsh in normal or sport mode. In Tennessee on the curvy mountain roads the Shyhook suspension kept the car flat and predictable. It is much easier to drive at high speeds in the curves than my wife's Corvette. Its overall gas mileage for the trip was 21.2 mpg, which is really not too bad especially with the aggressive driving done in TN.

