Used 2005 Maserati Coupe for Sale Near Me
4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 35,782 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,950
- 5,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,400
- 50,701 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,200
- 24,513 miles
$19,776
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Maserati Coupe searches:
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Coupe
Read recent reviews for the Maserati Coupe
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.611 Reviews
Report abuse
Tom R,07/07/2006
Just completed a 2,100 mile round trip from Florida to Tennessee. During this time I got a chance to experience everything the Maserati has to offer. My car was extremely comfortable on long highway in Florida and Georgia were I averaged 80 mph. The Skyhook suspension is amazing, even with ultra low profile performance tires the ride is never harsh in normal or sport mode. In Tennessee on the curvy mountain roads the Shyhook suspension kept the car flat and predictable. It is much easier to drive at high speeds in the curves than my wife's Corvette. Its overall gas mileage for the trip was 21.2 mpg, which is really not too bad especially with the aggressive driving done in TN.
Related Maserati Coupe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 2010
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV 2013
- Used Volvo S80 2014
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2014
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid 2010
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster 2014
- Used Volvo V50 2010
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster 2013
- Used Toyota 86 2015
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2016
- Used Bentley Continental GTC Speed 2010
- Used Bentley Continental GTC 2012
- Used Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed 2012
- Used GMC Savana 2014
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin
- Used Cadillac STS-V
- Used BMW M4 CS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe
- Used Mazda B-Series Truck
- Used BMW M8 Gran Coupe
- Used BMW X2
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata
- Used INFINITI Q45
- Used Pontiac Firebird
- Used Honda CR-V Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Tampa FL
- Used Maserati Levante Birmingham AL
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Orlando FL
- Used Maserati Levante Oakland CA
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Boston MA
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Sarasota FL
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Norfolk VA
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Milwaukee WI
- Used Maserati Levante Washington DC
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Bronx NY
Shop used model years by city
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015 Frederick MD
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2017 Woodbridge VA
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2017 Bradenton FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2