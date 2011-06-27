Once the driver grows into the car, passengers would rather be driven than try to drive it (If one is not in the mood to drive, the car can barely be driven; it simply says:"If you want to drive a Ford, drive a Ford, don't drive me!".) It's sound is peerless. The feeling of the climbing revs is better than the most exquisite foot massage. The interior is impeccably and tastefully finished. Although it's a no-gadget car, it is not in the slightest utilitarian (as is the competition). It is the best value car of its class. The head mechanic says it's a Ferrari at half the price (this engine is put into the F360, mfg'd by Maserati) Sweet!

