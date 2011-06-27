2004 Maserati Coupe Review
Pros & Cons
- Italian looks and personality for under $100,000, optional F1-style transmission, comfortable cockpit, a healthy warranty.
- A somewhat less well-known and less easily identifiable cousin of Ferrari.
Other years
List Price
$15,999
Edmunds' Expert Review
A compelling combination of performance and luxury at a "bargain" price -- at least in the world of exotics.
2004 Highlights
No major changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Maserati Coupe.
Most helpful consumer reviews
GTC,10/07/2004
This is a very exciting car, whether you drive it or just look at it. The acceleration, cornering, braking, and overall handling characteristics are outstanding. It gets looks even from people who are not "car people."
Peter,05/27/2006
Once the driver grows into the car, passengers would rather be driven than try to drive it (If one is not in the mood to drive, the car can barely be driven; it simply says:"If you want to drive a Ford, drive a Ford, don't drive me!".) It's sound is peerless. The feeling of the climbing revs is better than the most exquisite foot massage. The interior is impeccably and tastefully finished. Although it's a no-gadget car, it is not in the slightest utilitarian (as is the competition). It is the best value car of its class. The head mechanic says it's a Ferrari at half the price (this engine is put into the F360, mfg'd by Maserati) Sweet!
RMK,12/02/2004
WOW! Get behind the wheel of a Maserati Coupe Cambiocorsa and you will understand the hype and accolades. I turned in a Porsche 911 C4S to buy one. I have driven a BMW M3, BMW M5, and the Porsche, and the Maserati is definetely the most fun of them all to drive. The M5 felt more refined and had more spontaneous raw power (6 speed), and the Porsche was all around more precise and smooth, but the Maserati is a true sports car! It has great power and handling with the most appealing looks. It has a great exhaust and engine sound even without the tubi exhaust. The F1 paddles gives the driver a formula track feel. Everyone stares at this Italian beauty. If you can, indulge. As Ferris Bueller would say, I would highly recommend one for anyone who can afford to buy one!
pnc47,02/16/2004
New toy. Very fast. F1 transmission is a bit quirky to drive especially at low speed, ie., parking and the like. At speed it is awesome. Don't know how reliable this car will be. Looks good.
Features & Specs
MPG
10 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
390 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
390 hp @ 7000 rpm
