  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati Coupe
  4. Used 2004 Maserati Coupe
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

2004 Maserati Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Italian looks and personality for under $100,000, optional F1-style transmission, comfortable cockpit, a healthy warranty.
  • A somewhat less well-known and less easily identifiable cousin of Ferrari.
Other years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Maserati Coupe for Sale
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price
$15,999
Used Coupe for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A compelling combination of performance and luxury at a "bargain" price -- at least in the world of exotics.

2004 Highlights

No major changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Maserati Coupe.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Better than adrenalin
GTC,10/07/2004
This is a very exciting car, whether you drive it or just look at it. The acceleration, cornering, braking, and overall handling characteristics are outstanding. It gets looks even from people who are not "car people."
Sweet
Peter,05/27/2006
Once the driver grows into the car, passengers would rather be driven than try to drive it (If one is not in the mood to drive, the car can barely be driven; it simply says:"If you want to drive a Ford, drive a Ford, don't drive me!".) It's sound is peerless. The feeling of the climbing revs is better than the most exquisite foot massage. The interior is impeccably and tastefully finished. Although it's a no-gadget car, it is not in the slightest utilitarian (as is the competition). It is the best value car of its class. The head mechanic says it's a Ferrari at half the price (this engine is put into the F360, mfg'd by Maserati) Sweet!
True Exotic Sports Car
RMK,12/02/2004
WOW! Get behind the wheel of a Maserati Coupe Cambiocorsa and you will understand the hype and accolades. I turned in a Porsche 911 C4S to buy one. I have driven a BMW M3, BMW M5, and the Porsche, and the Maserati is definetely the most fun of them all to drive. The M5 felt more refined and had more spontaneous raw power (6 speed), and the Porsche was all around more precise and smooth, but the Maserati is a true sports car! It has great power and handling with the most appealing looks. It has a great exhaust and engine sound even without the tubi exhaust. The F1 paddles gives the driver a formula track feel. Everyone stares at this Italian beauty. If you can, indulge. As Ferris Bueller would say, I would highly recommend one for anyone who can afford to buy one!
maserati coupe
pnc47,02/16/2004
New toy. Very fast. F1 transmission is a bit quirky to drive especially at low speed, ie., parking and the like. At speed it is awesome. Don't know how reliable this car will be. Looks good.
See all 15 reviews of the 2004 Maserati Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
390 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
390 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Maserati Coupe features & specs
More about the 2004 Maserati Coupe

Used 2004 Maserati Coupe Overview

The Used 2004 Maserati Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Coupe. Available styles include Cambiocorsa 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6AM), and GT 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Maserati Coupe?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Maserati Coupe trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Maserati Coupe GT is priced between $15,999 and$15,999 with odometer readings between 64800 and64800 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Maserati Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Maserati Coupe for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,999 and mileage as low as 64800 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Maserati Coupe.

Can't find a used 2004 Maserati Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati Coupe for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,053.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,686.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati Coupe for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $25,320.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,920.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Maserati Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Maserati lease specials
Check out Maserati Coupe lease specials

Related Used 2004 Maserati Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles