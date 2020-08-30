Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia

Located 25 miles away from Ashburn , VA

We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. 2017 Maserati Granturismo Sport Coupe *Bianco Eldorado on Rosso Corralo *ONLY 5,437 Miles *Certified *Like New *First and foremost, the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo is a beautifully styled touring coupe. The fact that this generation has remained in its current form for the better part of a decade is a testament to its timeless Italian design. Add in a powerful V8 engine from Ferrari and the soundtrack that accompanies it, and the GranTurismo's appeal is almost irresistible. *Ferrari-sourced 4.7-liter V8 (454 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission with manual control via paddle shifters. - 20-inch Neptune-Gloss Black Wheels ($1,100) -Adaptive xenon headlights -Front and rear parking sensors -Power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors -Automatic wipers -Adaptive suspension dampers -A sport exhaust -Leather upholstery -Heated front seats -Navigation system -Bluetooth -A Bose surround-sound system with satellite radio and an iPhone interface *Still Under Full Factory Warranty up to 04-30-2021 or 50,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM45VLA4H0195435

Stock: 20625

Certified Pre-Owned: No

