Maserati Coupes for Sale Near Me
- 11,985 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,991$7,659 Below Market
Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport 4.7L V8Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ***Options Include:, 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Steering Wheel In Black Leather/Alcantara, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Head Restraints, Wheels: 20 Glossy Black Neptune-Design Alloy, Yellow Painted Brake Calipers. Please don't hesitate to call 540-550-6261 and ask for Luke Huntington or email luke.Huntington@mclarensterling.com anytime and he will be able to answer any and all questions!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA2J0269456
Stock: W006195A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 5,437 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,999$2,694 Below Market
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. 2017 Maserati Granturismo Sport Coupe *Bianco Eldorado on Rosso Corralo *ONLY 5,437 Miles *Certified *Like New *First and foremost, the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo is a beautifully styled touring coupe. The fact that this generation has remained in its current form for the better part of a decade is a testament to its timeless Italian design. Add in a powerful V8 engine from Ferrari and the soundtrack that accompanies it, and the GranTurismo's appeal is almost irresistible. *Ferrari-sourced 4.7-liter V8 (454 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission with manual control via paddle shifters. - 20-inch Neptune-Gloss Black Wheels ($1,100) -Adaptive xenon headlights -Front and rear parking sensors -Power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors -Automatic wipers -Adaptive suspension dampers -A sport exhaust -Leather upholstery -Heated front seats -Navigation system -Bluetooth -A Bose surround-sound system with satellite radio and an iPhone interface *Still Under Full Factory Warranty up to 04-30-2021 or 50,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA4H0195435
Stock: 20625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,440 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$74,875$204 Below Market
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport* Loaded* 1 Owner* Clean Carfax* Goregous unqiue color combo! 1 of Kind!Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. Fresh oil with new oil filter. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection.We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects. Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.com Due to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA9H0222452
Stock: P6121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 28,871 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,995$7,496 Below Market
Kingstowne Motorcars - Manassas / Virginia
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA1H0194467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,000 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$71,934
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**MASERATI CERTIFIED, UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY UNTIL 4/29/2023, 1.9% FINANCING IS AVAILABLE**CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Blu Inchiostro Metallic 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 4.7L V8, Stitching Contrast Color (Excludes Steering Wheel), TitanTex Composite Fiber Interior Trim, Wheels: 20" MC Design Matte Graphite Alloy.Odometer is 8894 miles below market average!Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour supportThe Used Vehicle Sale Price is plus sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Every Used Vehicle purchased from Criswell comes with a free CARFAX vehicle history report. A third party pre purchase inspection is always welcome before you purchase. Please contact Criswell Maserati for details and the most current information. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA2H0211888
Stock: Y0278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 26,103 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$63,995
Capital Auto Sales - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2016 Maserati GranTurismo MC RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Carbon Fiber Dash, Carbon Fiber Door Panels, Carbon Fiber Upper Door Trim, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Interior Carbon Package, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo MC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLAXG0183353
Stock: CA0268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 58,523 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,990
Flemings Ultimate Garage - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAMGJ45A280036879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,800 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$15,999
Apex Motors - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Maserati Coupe GT with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAMBC38A640011360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.